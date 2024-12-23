Holidays Alter Public Transportation

Salina area public transportation will have reduced hours for the Christmas and New Year holidays this year.

According to OCCK Transportation, all services, including Salina CityGo, 81 Connection, Regional Paratransit, GoAbilene, GoConcordia, KanConnect, and OCCK OnDemand transportation, will be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday, December 24 and 25, 2024, for Christmas.

CityGo service will resume on Thursday, December 26, 2024, with hours of operation from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Peak routes will not be running.

Regional Paratransit, GoAbilene, and GoConcordia services will be running reduced trips on Thursday, December 26th.

81 Connection and KanConnect will be running regular routes on Thursday, December 26th.

Regular hours will resume on Friday, December 27th.

All services will be closed on Wednesday, January 1, 2025, for New Year’s Day.

Regular hours will resume on Thursday, January 2nd.