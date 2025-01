Salina area public transportation services will be closed on Monday, January 20th, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Transportation including  Salina, CityGo,  the 81 Connection, GoAbilene public transportation, GoConcordia  public transportation, KanConnect, a regional fixed route system, and the newest program, OCCK OnDemand are included.

Transportation services will resume normal operating hours on Tuesday, January 21st.