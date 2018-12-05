Salina, KS

Holiday Give & Go Charitable Campaign Planned

KSAL StaffDecember 5, 2018

OCCK Transportation is planning the 2018 Holiday Give & Go charitable campaign. The event is set for Wednesday, December 12th.

According to the organization , the 2018 Holiday Give & Go campaign is a community fundraiser.  All monetary fares received by OCCK general public transportation and on the CityGo buses on that day  will be donated to a local charity.  This year all funds raised will go to Salina Shares.

Non riders are encouraged to make donations as well.  Each CityGo bus has a fare box inside the bus and drivers will accept donations.  Additional donations can be brought to the OCCK Transportation building at 340 N. Santa Fe in Salina.

“We are continually looking for ways to give back to the community,” said Michelle Griffin, Transportation Director for OCCK.  “The 2018 Holiday Give & Go program allows us a great way of doing just that.  We are also excited for the opportunity to support Salina Shares and all of the work they are doing in Salina.”

Information about Salina Shares and all of their programs can be found on social media or on their website at www.salinashares.com.

For more information about OCCK, Inc., visit www.occk.com.  For more information about Salina CityGo, visit www.salinacitygo.com. Or, contact the OCCK Transportation Center at 785-826-1583.

 

