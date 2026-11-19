Families looking to kick off the holiday season without the mess of glitter on their living room rugs are invited to downtown Salina this Saturday for a festive afternoon of creativity.

The Salina Art Center will host its “Holiday Card Making & Letters to Santa” event this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.. The drop-in event is free and open to participants of all ages.

Throughout the afternoon, tables will be stocked with festive paper, stickers, stamps, glue, and various art supplies so visitors can design and create handmade holiday cards for grandparents, teachers, and friends.

In addition to the card-making stations, children will have the opportunity to write out their holiday wish lists and drop them directly into an official North Pole mailbox.

No advance registration is required, and families are encouraged to stop by anytime during the three-hour window.

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