Holiday Candy Can be a Science Experiment

When it comes to making holiday candy, K-State Research and Extension food scientist Karen Blakeslee says it’s a cooking process that usually turns into a science experiment.

“Really, any kind of baking – whether we’re talking about making candy or something else – it really is a science, and that’s one of the reasons why we encourage people to follow directions and use trusted recipes,” Blakeslee said.

Blakeslee said there are two types of candies: Crystalline and non-crystalline. Fudge and fondant are examples of crystalline, while lollipops, taffy and caramels are examples of non-crystalline.

“Crystalline candies have tiny crystals in them,” Blakeslee said. “The trick in making successful crystalline candy is how small or big those little crystals are.”

“I’ve heard people say, ‘My fudge is grainy.’ That’s because the crystals didn’t get dissolved, or you didn’t stir the fudge fast enough or at the right temperature. Many factors influence the size of the crystals and the smaller they are, the smoother the fudge will be.”

Non-crystalline candy relies heavily on temperature and moisture.

“If it’s a humid day, or it’s raining outside, that’s probably not the best day to make (non-crystalline) candy,” Blakeslee said. “As you’re cooking, the candy mixture can absorb moisture from the environment, and then it takes longer to remove the excess moisture.”

To achieve the correct temperature, Blakeslee says:

Use clean utensils. “It’s better to use a wooden spoon as opposed to a metal spoon, because metal holds a lot of heat that can affect how your candy turns out.”

Use a heavy, stainless steel pan, rather than an aluminum pan, because it conducts heat more evenly.

If the recipe calls for bringing the candy mixture to a boil, bring it to that point slowly. “Be patient,” Blakeslee says.

“Probably the most critical thing in making any kind of candy is making sure you’ve got a good candy thermometer, whether it’s one that has a bulb on it, or an instant read thermometer,” Blakeslee said. Check the thermometer accuracy by boiling water and inserting the thermometer to see if it reads 212 degrees F. A candy thermometer with a clip allows you to attach it to the pan. Keep the bulb off the bottom of the pan to get the most accurate temperature reading.

More holiday candy tips:

Don’t substitute key ingredients

“If the recipe calls for cream, you don’t want to use whole milk,” Blakeslee said. “The fat is key to making the candy successful. This is one time when it’s not a good idea to substitute key ingredients because it will affect the outcome of the product.” Also, use fresh ingredients for the best results.

Don’t double the batch

Make one recipe at a time. “If you double the batch, it could affect how it heats up and the ability to cook the product properly,” Blakeslee said. “And it will probably fail.”

Follow cooking steps in the proper order

Don’t just dump everything in a pan and think that it’s going to turn out properly. Adding ingredients in order helps the entire recipe mix together in the best way possible. For some, leaving out add-ins, such as nuts, is appropriate especially if nut allergies are known.

Adding other ingredients to candy recipes

If adding nuts, peppermint candy or chocolate chips, they should be at room temperature before adding them to a mixture,” Blakeslee said. For example, toasted nuts should be cooled to room temperature before adding them to the candy. This prevents temperature changes that can change the final candy texture.

Peanut brittle: A Holiday favorite

Peanut brittle is known for its airy texture, a result of using baking soda in the recipe. It also makes it easier to eat. “Most brittle recipes include a small amount of baking soda, which reacts with the small amount of acid that forms when heating sugar. It releases bubbles of carbon dioxide and the sugar traps the bubbles to create the foamy texture,” Blakeslee said. “Spread it out immediately on to a pan and let it cool.”

For a hard, crunchy texture, leave the baking soda out of the peanut brittle recipe.

Storing holiday candy

Once done, candy should be stored in an airtight container at room temperature and out of sunlight. Cold storage can cause candy to absorb extra moisture and get sticky. Temperature changes in chocolate can cause chocolate bloom and a white dusty coating on the surface.Some candies should be wrapped individually in plastic wrap or wax paper, such as caramels or taffy. “That helps prevent moisture absorbing back into the candy and prevents them from sticking together,” Blakeslee said.

Blakeslee recently spoke at length on tips for successfully making holiday candy on the weekly radio program, Sound Living, produced by K-State Research and Extension.

More food safety tips are available online from K-State’s Rapid Response Center for Food Science. Blakeslee publishes a monthly newsletter, called You Asked It!, with timely tips for safe food in and out of the home.