Holiday Break Lifeguard Training Offered

Todd PittengerDecember 9, 2018

Kenwood Cove will soon start hiring lifeguards for the 2019 season.

Area high school students who would like to spend their summer as a lifeguard can become certified during the upcoming holiday break.

According to Kenwood Cove, you can’t save lives at their pool unless you are a trained and certified lifeguard.

Those interested can become a certified lifeguard over the December school break. Classes will be held at the Salina YMCA.

Staff who work at Kenwood Cove for the Summer of 2019 would get the cost of this Red Cross Lifeguard class reimbursed at the end of season.

Call Jeff at 785-826-7430 for more details.

 

