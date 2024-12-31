Holiday Altering City Sanitation Service

The New Year’s Day holiday will alter the City of Salina’s sanitation service.

There will be no sanitation collection on New Year’s Day, Wednesday January 1st. After New Year’s Day Collection will be one day behind schedule, resuming Thursday, January 2nd, and continuing on the adjusted schedule through Saturday, January 4th.

The General Services Office, Household Hazardous Waste Facility and the Salina Drive-thru Recycling Center will be closed Wednesday, January 1st, with normal hours of operation resuming Thursday, January 2nd.

The Landfill will be closed Wednesday January 1st, with regular operating hours resuming Thursday, January 2nd.