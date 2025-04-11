HOF Selects Retired Salina Teacher

A retired Salina teacher is among the newest class of inductees to the Kansas Teacher Hall of Fame.

According to the organization, Brenda McDaniel is part of the hall of fame class of 2025.

McDaniel is a retired educator who taught in Salina public schools for three decades. She was a middle-school teacher at Roosevelt-Lincoln and Lakewood middle schools, served as an instructional specialist for USD 305, worked for two years as an educational consultant for the Smoky Hill Educational Service Center, and taught as an adjunct professor for the Department of Teacher Education at Kansas Wesleyan University .

McDaniel has also been active in Salina, serving on numerous boards, including the Greater Salina Community Foundation and the Salina Art Center. She is a longtime member of the Salina branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP).

In 1977, the first state hall of fame for teachers was established in Dodge City. Since its inception, over 450 exemplary educators have been inducted into the Kansas Teachers’ Hall of Fame. Each year, nominations are accepted from each of the twelve districts in Kansas. The state selection committee meets in March to review the candidates and complete the selection process.

The inductees must meet the highest of standards, including evidence of outstanding teaching, evidence of positive interactions with the students and parents; qualities that set him her apart from other educators; the continued pursuit of educational opportunities throughout their career; a willingness to share ideas by conducting workshops classes, etc., for parents, teachers and involvement in community activities; educational recognition and awards; and a philosophy of education that is a positive example for others. Additionally nominees must have been a K-12 teacher for a minimum of 25 years in Kansas.

The entire class of inductees include:

Jacqulyn Ashcraft, Hutchinson

Kirstin Bangerter, Dodge City

Tonya Cogan, El Dorado

Cynthia Kiser, Erie

Brenda J. McDaniel, Salina

Mary McGroarty, Dodge City

Erma Moses, Lyons

Sarah Short, Goodland

Sue Ann Tebo, Hays

Brenda Vogts, Canton

The Class of 2025 will be the 49th Class to be inducted into the Kansas Teachers’ Hall of Fame. A luncheon will be held in their honor, followed by the induction ceremony on Saturday, June 7, 2025 at the Dodge City Civic Center.