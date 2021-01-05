Hit & Run Suspect Caught

A Salina man is arrested after he allegedly crashed in to two cars while intoxicated and fled the scene.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that a white pickup truck had crashed in to two vehicles at the intersection of S. Ohio St. and E. Crawford Ave. at 7:40 p.m. Sunday. The truck then left the scene.

Police were then dispatched to the area of Quincy and Cloud St. were a vehicle matching the description of the suspect vehicle was spotted. Officers located a 1996 Chevy pickup that was parked facing northbound in the 1700 block of Quincy with the passenger side tires up on the curb. A witness had also advised Police that they saw the same truck traveling west on Cloud, while it was driving through several yards.

When offers entered the vehicle, they also found the strong odor of alcohol inside and liquor spilled on the floor and seat of the truck.

They then found the person that they believe to be the driver of the truck at the time of the hit and run crash, 30-year-old Blaine Godinez, Salina, while walking in the area of the parked truck.

Godinez is not the owner of the truck. Mid-Kansas Tool, 1720 S. 9th, is the owner and said that no one had permission to have the truck. It is valued at $2,500 and has damage to the front driver’s side.

Meanwhile, back at the crash scene. 50-year-old Laura Rice was in a 1997 Nissan Maxima when her car was struck by the truck. She suffered neck pain in the wreck and was sent to the hospital. A 21-year-old Salina man was in a 2013 Hyundai Genesis that was also hit by the truck. He was not hurt. Both vehicles were towed from the scene with major damage.

Godinez was arrested and charged with possession of stolen property, failure to stop at an accident with injury or damage over $1,00, driving while suspended, following too close, interference with law enforcement and driving while under the influence.