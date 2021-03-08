Hit & Run Damages Vehicle

A truck parked on the street has its mirror ripped off by a passing vehicle that did not stop to report the damage.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester says that the incident took place at 9 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of Pershing.

A 2004 Ford F-150 pickup was parked on the east curb of the road, facing north. Another pickup, traveling north, drove by and struck the vehicle. The pickup continued northward without stopping.

Jacob Brockelman, 31, Salina, heard a loud noise, stepped out of his residence and observed an older pickup driving away. He then noticed his driver’s side mirror lying in the street.

Video surveillance in the neighborhood shows an older, possible white, pickup causing the damage. Police at this time do not know the make or model of the suspect truck.