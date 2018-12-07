Salina, KS

Hit & Run Crash Wakes Up Salina Man

KSAL StaffDecember 7, 2018

Salina Police are looking for a thief that sped away from a hit and run accident in a stolen SUV.

Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that around 1:30am Friday morning – the sound of smashing metal and glass awoke a man in the 900 block of Claflin after an SUV hit his truck.

Police say the collision caused heavy rear end damage to the 2006 Ford F150 that was parked on the street.

A couple of hours later, police located an abandoned 2016 GMC Terrain on Kensington that had been involved in the crash. Investigators contacted the owner who told police she had left the keys in the SUV at her home in the 2200 block of Quincy.

The stolen vehicle, which is valued at $17,000 has major front end damage and had to be towed from the scene. There are no known suspects at this time.

