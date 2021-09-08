Salina, KS

Now: 82 °

Currently: Clear

Hi: 87 ° | Lo: 60 °

Hit, Run and Hit Again

KSAL StaffSeptember 8, 2021

A Wisconsin man is cited after hitting two cars at a couple of red lights in Salina.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 66-year-old Michael Ramaika may have suffered a medical condition as he drove southbound on 9th Street Tuesday afternoon around 3pm.

Police say he hit a 2018 Chevy Malibu in the rear that was stopped at a red light at 9th and Cloud. Ramaika did not pull over – but continued south striking another Chevy Malibu from behind at 9th and Magnolia.

Officers responded to several calls from the public and caught up with Ramaika just south of Schilling on 9th. He was cited for leaving the scene of an accident and inattentive driving.

The two female drivers were not injured.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Hit, Run and Hit Again

A Wisconsin man is cited after hitting two cars at a couple of red lights in Salina. Police Capta...

September 8, 2021 Comments

HS Sports Digest – 9/7

Sports News

September 8, 2021

AUDIO: KWU Coaches Show 9/7

Sports News

September 8, 2021

Risk Associated With Leasing Land

Farming News

September 8, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Hit, Run and Hit Again
September 8, 2021Comments
State Agency Online Servi...
September 7, 2021Comments
Salina Man Attempts to Fl...
September 7, 2021Comments
Suspected DUI Leads To Ga...
September 7, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices