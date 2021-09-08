Hit, Run and Hit Again

A Wisconsin man is cited after hitting two cars at a couple of red lights in Salina.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 66-year-old Michael Ramaika may have suffered a medical condition as he drove southbound on 9th Street Tuesday afternoon around 3pm.

Police say he hit a 2018 Chevy Malibu in the rear that was stopped at a red light at 9th and Cloud. Ramaika did not pull over – but continued south striking another Chevy Malibu from behind at 9th and Magnolia.

Officers responded to several calls from the public and caught up with Ramaika just south of Schilling on 9th. He was cited for leaving the scene of an accident and inattentive driving.

The two female drivers were not injured.