Hit and Run Victim Identified

Information is still being sought in a fatal hit and run case.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 18-year-old Bennet M Trotter was hit and killed along Interstate 70. Trotter was a Fort Riley soldier from West Memphis, Arkansas.

Th KHP was contacted by the Geary County Police Department in the early morning hours on Thursday after Trotter’s body was found on eastbound I-70 near Fort Riley, slightly east of milepost 302.

It is believed Trotter was walking eastbound on I-70 and he was hit by at least one vehicle prior to the discovery of his body at 5:09 in the morning. He was lying near the fog line on I-70 in Geary County.

Attempts have been made to identify the unknown vehicle, or vehicles, involved.

The Kansas Highway Patrol is seeking assistance from the public to help locate a vehicle, or vehicles, which left the scene of the crash, which happened between milepost 301 and 303 prior to 5:09 Thursday morning.

If anyone receives any information on the vehicle, or reports of a vehicle or driver being involved in a hit and run in Geary County, please call Kansas Highway Patrol Dispatch at 785-827-4437.