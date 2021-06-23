Salina, KS

Hit and Run Rollover

KSAL StaffJune 23, 2021

Salina Police are looking for a driver who hit a parked car and then disappeared into the dark.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that around 1:45am Wednesday, someone slammed a 2011 Subaru Impreza into the back end of a parked car – and rolled it once near the intersection of Sherman and Venango.

Police say a witness heard the crash and came out to see a white, male with red hair stumbling around with blood flowing from his forehead. He then fled the scene on foot.

The legally parked 2012 Chevy Cruz had damage to the rear while the Subaru had to be towed from the scene. Police are still working to find the owner of the Subaru Impreza.

The incident occurred in the 800 block of Sherman.

