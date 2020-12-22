Hit and Run Mustang Sought

Salina Police are searching for the driver of an older Ford Mustang that was allegedly involved in a hit and run crash Monday morning.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that just before 10am a black, older style Mustang was traveling westbound in the 800 block of E. Crawford and crashed into the rear end of a 2006 Lincoln LS 4-door sedan that was stopped in traffic and waiting to turn.

Police say the unknown driver did not stop after the accident and continued to travel westbound down Crawford.

The 73-year-old female driver of the Lincoln was not injured. The car has rear end damage and was removed by the driver.

Authorities say the black Mustang they are looking for will have front end damage. There is no description of the driver.