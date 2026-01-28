Historic Midwest Art Exhibition Opens

The 128th annual Midwest Art Exhibition opened this week in Lindsborg. Five new exhibitions opened at the Birger Sandzén Memorial Gallery on January 25th , and continue through April 19th.

According to the Lindsborg Convention and Visitors Bureau, the shows include paintings by Tim Stone and prints by Marco Hernandez, both of Wichita; woodcarvings by Glenn Knak of Salina; mixed media pieces by Genevieve Waller of Denver; and selections by Gretchen Elliott’s art students at Smoky Valley High School.

The Midwest Art Exhibition was founded in 1899 by three local Lindsborg artists – Birger Sandzén, Carl Lotave, and G. N. Malm – as a complement to the annual Messiah Festival held at Bethany College. Today, it represents the longest running annual art exhibition in Kansas and features works by artists invited by the Sandzén Gallery or from the Gallery’s permanent collection.

The Birger Sandzén Memorial Gallery is located at 401 N. First Street. Hours are 10:00am-5:00pm Tuesday-Saturday, and 1:00-5:00pm on Sunday. Admission is free, with donations appreciated.

Docent tours for groups are available by two-week advance appointment.

_ _ _

For more information about Birger Sandzén, the Gallery, and these exhibitions click here or phone (785) 227-2220.