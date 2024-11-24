Historic Homes Opening For Holiday Tour

Some of Abilene’s historic homes, and a historic church, are decorated for the holidays, and this year will again be open for the public to tour.

The Heritage Homes Association of Abilene invites everyone to step into the warmth and wonder of the holiday season during Abilene’s 47th Annual Homes for the Holidays Tour. This festive event invites you to explore historic homes and an architectural gem of a church, each decked out in holiday splendor.

Join them Saturday, December 7, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Sunday, December 8, from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. for a tour that brings Abilene’s history and holiday cheer to life.

This year’s tour offers a rare opportunity to glimpse the historic charm of Abilene’s beautifully decorated heritage homes and historic church, with each property showcasing stories from Abilene’s past and festive decorations that capture the magic of the season.

Here’s a look at this year’s featured stops:

Featured Properties:

304 NE 13th Street – Home of Sabrina Holland This home, built in 1951, embodies post-war charm and family legacy. Originally owned by WWII veteran John N. Biggs and his wife, Bernice, this residence tells the story of dedicated community members, now lovingly maintained by current owner Sabrina Holland.

106 Naroma Court – Home of Jim and Cindy Medina Constructed by influential entrepreneur Cleyson L. Brown in 1926, this Spanish-style duplex once housed Brown’s loyal secretary, Ella Horner. It beautifully reflects Abilene’s industrial heritage and Brown’s pioneering contributions to telecommunications.

514 N. Cedar Street – Home of Donald and Ruth Englehaupt and Elizabeth Englehaupt Dating back to 1885, this historic home has served generations of community leaders and entrepreneurs who helped shape Abilene’s history. Owned by the Englehaupt family, it remains a testament to the enduring spirit of the community.

907 NW 3rd Street – Home of Joann Hettenbach Believed to have been relocated to its current site before 1900, this home is steeped in local folklore, including tales of “The Whistler” ghost. Carefully restored, it combines historic charm with intriguing legends.

1803 S. Buckeye Ave – Warren Wilson Hay (Greg & Marcia Wilson and Mark & Teresa Wilson) Originally built by pioneer farmers Benjamin and Annie Landis, this inviting farmhouse-style home has long been a gathering place for community leaders. Lovingly decorated for the season, it offers timeless charm and rich local heritage.

311 S. Buckeye Ave – St. Andrew’s Catholic Church Among Abilene’s earliest settlers were members of the Roman Catholic Church. Completed in 1916, St. Andrew’s Catholic Church is renowned for its stunning stained-glass windows, crafted in Munich, Germany. Visitors will experience the architectural beauty and historic significance of Abilene’s oldest Catholic congregation, a cornerstone of the community for over a century.

Each stop on the tour offers a unique view into Abilene’s past, with homeowners and volunteers sharing stories passed down through generations.

“The Homes for the Holidays Tour is a treasured tradition that brings our community together and highlights the beauty and spirit of Abilene,” says Heritage Homes Association President Sabrina Holland.

Ticket Information

Tickets for the 47th Annual Homes for the Holidays Tour are $10 and can be purchased at the following locations:

West’s Plaza Country Mart (1900 N. Buckeye Ave)

Abilene Downtown Antiques / Mud Creek Antiques (313 & 319 N. Buckeye Ave)

Online at www.LittleTownofMansions.com

About the Heritage Homes Association

The Heritage Homes Association celebrates Abilene’s architectural legacy, fostering community pride and appreciation for historic preservation. Through events like the Homes for the Holidays Tour, the association encourages residents and visitors alike to experience the unique character of Abilene’s historic homes and the stories they hold.