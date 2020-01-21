Hinz named NAIA Women’s Basketball National Player of the Week

Kelcey Hinz (SO/Whitewater, Kan.)’s outstanding performance last week has not gone unnoticed. Just a day after earning Kansas Conference Women’s Basketball Player of the Week honors, Hinz was announced as the NAIA Division II Women’s Basketball National Player of the Week for her efforts last week.

Hinz was nominated for her performances during the week of Jan 13 – 19 and selected out of a pool of conference award winners.

Hinz had a performance for the ages in Wesleyan’s only game last week, scoring 31 points and pulling down 25 rebounds as the No. 24 ranked Coyotes upset No. 19 ranked Sterling 80-76.

The 31 points by Hinz is the third highest total in the KCAC this season, and is the first 30-point performance by a KWU player since December 10, 2016 vs Oklahoma Wesleyan when the Coyotes had two 30-point scorers in the same game.

Her 25 rebounds is the most in the KCAC so far this year and the fourth highest single game total in NAIA Division II this year. The 25 rebounds sets a new KWU school record for single game rebounds (20, Tierra Baldwin vs Southwestern, 12/06/2007), and ties the listed KCAC record for single game rebounds (25, Jasmine Jackson, Southwestern vs KWU, 1/24/2009).

The Coyotes defeated Tabor 52-43 on Monday night at Mabee Arena for their 12th consecutive Kansas Conference victory. KWU hosts Friends on Thursday night before heading to Lindsborg to face the Swedes on Saturday.