Hinz named KCAC Women’s Basketball Player of the Week

On the heels of a record breaking performance, Kansas Wesleyan’s Kelcey Hinz (SO/Whitewater, Kan.) has been named as the KCAC Women’s Basketball Player of the Week for her efforts in KWU’s 80-76 win over No. 19 Sterling on Saturday.

Kelcey Hinz had an incredible performance in KWU’s only game of the week, an upset win over No. 19 ranked Sterling on the road.

Hinz poured in 31 points and had 25 rebounds as KWU won 80-76.

The 31 points by Hinz is the third highest total in the KCAC this season, and is the first 30-point performance by a KWU player since December 10, 2016 vs Oklahoma Wesleyan when the Coyotes had two 30-point scorers in the same game.

Her 25 rebounds is the most in the KCAC so far this year and the fourth highest single game total in NAIA Division II this year. The 25 rebounds sets a new KWU school record for single game rebounds (20, Tierra Baldwin vs Southwestern, 12/06/2007), and ties the listed KCAC record for single game rebounds (25, Jasmine Jackson, Southwestern vs KWU, 1/24/2009).

Monday starts a busy and challenging week for the Coyotes as KWU hosts Tabor at Mabee Arena. KWU then hosts Friends on Thursday before heading to Lindsborg on Saturday to take on the Swedes.