Hillsboro Tops Knights in Weather-Shortened Game

Going into Friday’s game against the Hillsboro Trojans, Sacred Heart Knights Head Coach Garrett Galanski knew the biggest key to victory for his winless squad would be limiting the damage caused by standout Trojan Sophomore Quarterback Matthew Potucek. However, as the old saying goes, “Easier said than done.”

Potucek had a hand in five of the six touchdowns Hillsboro scored in a game that ended with 8:07 left in the third quarter.

The game started on time Friday night, but got postponed at the end of the first quarter with the Trojans up 7-0 due to a 9 yard TD run by Potucek with 2:35 to go in the opening stanza.

The game was resumed Saturday morning at 11 AM with Hillsboro on the Knight 20 yard line to open the 2nd quarter.

Hillsboro only needed 39 seconds to score on a 13 yard Potucek run.

The Knights would answer that touchdown with 5:33 to go in the half when Junior QB Mac Hemmer connected with Senior Tight end Ethan Buckner on a pass play that covered 58 yards. Unfortunately for Sacred Heart, it was all downhill from there.

Hillsboro would add two more scores before the intermission. Potucek scored his third TD of the game with 2:22 to go in the half on a 12-yard run. Then with just 11 seconds left in the second quarter Potucek delivered a 32 yard touchdown pass to Sophomore Wide out Frank Wichert that made the halftime score 26-6.

Hillsboro would add two more touchdowns early in the 3rd quarter on a Potucek to Hunter Hein 12 yard TD pass. Nate Hein got the final score of the game with a 19 yard touchdown run with 8:07 to go in the third quarter.

Following that score, the referee announced there would be a 30 minute delay due to lightening in the area. A brief meeting with the officials and Galanski ensued and the decision was made to call off the remainder of the contest.

Sacred Heart fell to 0-4 on the year and will travel to La Crosse to take on a 4-0 Leopard team. Meanwhile, Hillsboro evened their record to 2-2 and will travel to Wabaunsee to take on a Charger team that has lost 3 out of their 4 games in 2019.