Hillsboro Sweeps Vikings

At Lindsborg the Hillsboro Trojans came into Viking gym and came away with 2 victories. In the Girls game Hillsboro led 5-2 after 1 but the Vikings came back and took a 11-10 lead at the half. A 6-6 3rd quarter saw the Vikings lead by 1 17-16 going into the 4th quarter. Hillsboro then ran their offense to perfection and won the game 30-27. Hillsboro hit 9 of 14 free throws and outscored the Vikings 14-1o. Ellie Brumbaugh led the Vikings with 12.

In the guys game both teams came out firing and the Vikings took a 15-14 lead after 1. But Hillsboro got hot in the 2nd quarter outscoring the Vikings 17-11 to take a 31-26 lead at the half. A hot end to the 3rd quarter saw the Vikings trail only 48-45. Then in the 4th hit a couple 3’s but Matt Lucas was on fire from inside but Hillsboro finished it winning 64-57. Lucas and Cade Schneider led 4 players in double figures with Trey Kennedy and Ryan Heline adding 10 each.

Vikings are back in action Thursday at Hoisington and Friday at Larned.

