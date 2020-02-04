Salina, KS

Now: 29 °

Currently: Overcast

Hi: 32 ° | Lo: 22 °

Hillsboro Sweeps Vikings

KSAL StaffFebruary 4, 2020

At Lindsborg the Hillsboro Trojans came into Viking gym and came away with 2 victories. In the Girls game Hillsboro led 5-2 after 1 but the Vikings came back and took a 11-10 lead at the half. A 6-6 3rd quarter saw the Vikings lead by 1 17-16 going into the 4th quarter. Hillsboro then ran their offense to perfection and won the game 30-27. Hillsboro hit 9 of 14 free throws  and outscored the Vikings 14-1o. Ellie Brumbaugh led the Vikings with 12.

In the guys game both teams came out firing and the Vikings took a 15-14 lead after 1. But Hillsboro got hot in the 2nd quarter outscoring the Vikings 17-11 to take a 31-26 lead at the half. A hot end to the 3rd quarter saw the Vikings  trail only 48-45. Then in the 4th hit a couple 3’s but Matt Lucas was on fire from inside but Hillsboro finished it winning 64-57. Lucas and Cade Schneider led 4 players in double figures with Trey Kennedy and Ryan  Heline adding 10 each.

Vikings are back in action Thursday at Hoisington and Friday at Larned.

Don Bengtson

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Sports News

Central Splits With Newton

The Salina Central Mustangs split a pair of games with the Newton Railers Tuesday night. The Mustang...

February 4, 2020 Comments

Ell-Saline Drops Pair of League Con...

Sports News

February 4, 2020

South Handles Hays in Road Sweep

Sports News

February 4, 2020

Hillsboro Sweeps Vikings

Sports News

February 4, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Salina Police stayed busy following the Smoky Hill River Festival Jam Thursday night looking for drunk drivers.
Hit and Run Arrest
February 4, 2020Comments
State Hospital Escapee Co...
February 4, 2020Comments
Kansas KidWind Challenge ...
February 4, 2020Comments
Full Day of First Friday
February 4, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH