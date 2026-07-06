Hike / Bike Trail Work Begins

Construction of a new hike and bike trail along the south side of Magnolia Road between Belmont Boulevard and Ohio Street begins this week.

According to the City of Salina the work will require the closure of the southernmost eastbound lane of Magnolia Road near Belmont Boulevard. Drivers are advised to use

caution near the work zone.

The full project will construct a 10’ hike and bike trail on the south side of Magnolia connecting the existing hike and bike trails on Ohio Street and Ninth Street.

This work is part of the City of Salina’s trails set-aside funding, sales tax and KDOT Transportation Alternatives Grant.