Highway Worker Hurt in Crash

A highway maintenance worker was injured in a single-vehicle ATV crash along Interstate 70.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 62-year-old Ricky Pfannenstiel of Wakeeney was driving a Kawasaki ATV while conducting highway maintenance. He attempted to drive up a steep embankment of a ditch off I-70. While driving around a concrete box bridge opening, the ATV rolled down the embankment and into the opening. The vehicle came to rest on its wheels.

Pfannenstiel suffered suspected serious injuries. He was transported by EMS to the hospital in Wakeeney.

The crash happened at 1:20 Monday afternoon in Trego County about five miles east of Wakeeney.