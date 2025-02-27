Highlighting Hidden History

The Smoky Hill Museum is planning a presentation to highlight hidden history.

According to the museum, from mayors to mayhem, scoundrels to skeletons and cons to court-martials, this program will offer eye-opening and mind-bending Kansas stories.

Adrian Zink will shares true tales from his two books, “Hidden History of Kansas” and “Wicked Kansas”. He took a deep dive into the past, focused on Kansas and discovered engaging and surprising stories. Afterward, Zink will sign copies of his books.

A native Kansan, Zink has worked in the history profession for over 15 years. Currently, he’s with the National Archives-Kansas City.

This free presentation is offered by the Smoky Hill Museum Thursday, March 6th, 5:30-6:30 pm. Enjoy the presentation in person at the Museum, come early as seating is limited, or join from the comfort of your own home via Zoom. Register for your Zoom link at www.smokyhillmuseum.org.