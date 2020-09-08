Salina, KS

High School Sports Digest – 9/8

Pat StrathmanSeptember 8, 2020

Girls golf

Salina Central Tournament

Team Results
Manhattan 352, Hays 363, Salina South 388, Junction City 399, Great Bend 406, Newton 414, Emporia 420, Concordia 429, Salina Central 435, Clay Center 454, Hutchinson 471

Salina South Results
Zoe Norton – 82, 1st
Nina Frees – 86, 6th
Karlee Roudybush – 105, T24
Payton Phillips – 115, 36th
Danee Phillips – 117, T38
Zoe Moreland – 128, 50th
Avery McComber – 140, T58

Salina Central Results
Bridgit Conway – 102, T19
Chloe White – 105, T24
Cheyenne O’Conner – 114, T34
Karter Fuller – 114, T34

Girls Tennis

Valley Center Invitational

Team Results
Salina South 16, Bishop Carroll 15, Eisenhower 12, Maize 11, Maize South 7, Valley Center 3

Salina South Results
#1 singles – Tess Daily, 2-1, 3rd
#2 singles – Brooklyne Baird, 1-2, 5th
#1 doubles – Illiana Armbrust & Alexxa Nunemaker, 3-0, 1st
#2 doubles – Lizzy Franco & Brylee Sader, 3-0, 1st

Volleyball

Sacred Heart defeated Minneapolis 25-17, 23-25, 25-14
Sacred Heart defeated Minneapolis 25-12, 25-16

Salina South defeated Campus 25-22, 25-22
Hutchinson defeated Salina South 29-27, 25-21

Andover defeated Salina Central 26-24, 22-25, 25-21
Salina Central defeated Ark City 25-20, 25-23

