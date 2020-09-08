High School Sports Digest – 9/8

Pat Strathman September 8, 2020

Girls golf Salina Central Tournament Team Results

Manhattan 352, Hays 363, Salina South 388, Junction City 399, Great Bend 406, Newton 414, Emporia 420, Concordia 429, Salina Central 435, Clay Center 454, Hutchinson 471 Salina South Results

Zoe Norton – 82, 1st

Nina Frees – 86, 6th

Karlee Roudybush – 105, T24

Payton Phillips – 115, 36th

Danee Phillips – 117, T38

Zoe Moreland – 128, 50th

Avery McComber – 140, T58 Salina Central Results

Bridgit Conway – 102, T19

Chloe White – 105, T24

Cheyenne O’Conner – 114, T34

Karter Fuller – 114, T34 Girls Tennis Valley Center Invitational Team Results

Salina South 16, Bishop Carroll 15, Eisenhower 12, Maize 11, Maize South 7, Valley Center 3 Salina South Results

#1 singles – Tess Daily, 2-1, 3rd

#2 singles – Brooklyne Baird, 1-2, 5th

#1 doubles – Illiana Armbrust & Alexxa Nunemaker, 3-0, 1st

#2 doubles – Lizzy Franco & Brylee Sader, 3-0, 1st Volleyball Sacred Heart defeated Minneapolis 25-17, 23-25, 25-14

Sacred Heart defeated Minneapolis 25-12, 25-16 Salina South defeated Campus 25-22, 25-22

Hutchinson defeated Salina South 29-27, 25-21 Andover defeated Salina Central 26-24, 22-25, 25-21

Salina Central defeated Ark City 25-20, 25-23

