High School Sports Digest – 9/8

Girls golf
Salina Central Tournament
Team Results
Manhattan 352, Hays 363, Salina South 388, Junction City 399, Great Bend 406, Newton 414, Emporia 420, Concordia 429, Salina Central 435, Clay Center 454, Hutchinson 471
Salina South Results
Zoe Norton – 82, 1st
Nina Frees – 86, 6th
Karlee Roudybush – 105, T24
Payton Phillips – 115, 36th
Danee Phillips – 117, T38
Zoe Moreland – 128, 50th
Avery McComber – 140, T58
Salina Central Results
Bridgit Conway – 102, T19
Chloe White – 105, T24
Cheyenne O’Conner – 114, T34
Karter Fuller – 114, T34
Girls Tennis
Valley Center Invitational
Team Results
Salina South 16, Bishop Carroll 15, Eisenhower 12, Maize 11, Maize South 7, Valley Center 3
Salina South Results
#1 singles – Tess Daily, 2-1, 3rd
#2 singles – Brooklyne Baird, 1-2, 5th
#1 doubles – Illiana Armbrust & Alexxa Nunemaker, 3-0, 1st
#2 doubles – Lizzy Franco & Brylee Sader, 3-0, 1st
Volleyball
Sacred Heart defeated Minneapolis 25-17, 23-25, 25-14
Sacred Heart defeated Minneapolis 25-12, 25-16
Salina South defeated Campus 25-22, 25-22
Hutchinson defeated Salina South 29-27, 25-21
Andover defeated Salina Central 26-24, 22-25, 25-21
Salina Central defeated Ark City 25-20, 25-23