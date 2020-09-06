High School Sports Digest – 9/5

Girls Tennis
Salina South Duels
McPherson 19, Buhler 15, Salina South 16, Kapaun 13, Maize South 7
Salina South Results
#1 singles – Tess Daily, 5th
#2 singles – Laura Brucker, 4th
#3 singles – Katen Putman, 1st
#4 singles – Brylee Sader, 1st
#1 doubles – Illiana Armbrust & Alexxa Nunemaker, 1st
#2 doubles – Lizzy Franco & Emma Shula, 4th
#3 doubles – Brooklyne Baird & Riley Weber, 4th
McPherson Results
#1 singles – Patty Huerta, 2nd
#2 singles – Riggs Kuhn, 2nd
#3 singles – Kyndall Sandbo, 2nd
#4 singles – Kinley Dietrich, 3rd
#1 doubles – CeAnna Allen & Perrin Schneider, 2nd
#2 doubles – Taylor Berger & Sydney Achilles, 1st
#3 doubles – Lakynn Lippelmann & Amethyst Hale, 1st
McPherson over Maize South, 6-1
Buhler over Kapaun, 5-2
Salina South over Maize South, 6-1
McPherson over Kapaun, 4-3
Buhler over Salina South, 4-3
Kapaun over Maize South, 5-2
McPherson over Buhler, 5-2
Salina South over Kapaun, 4-3
Buhler over Maize South, 4-3
McPherson over Salina South, 4-3
Cross Country
Manhattan Invitational
Girls Team Results
Manhattan 36, Washburn Rural 41, Seaman 64, Valley Center 86, Holton 138
Salina Central Results
Cora White, 24th, 23:36.20
Araceli Devila, 35th, 24:56.80
Elle Denning, 42nd, 26:13.80
Boys Team Results
Manhattan 21, Wamego 66, Emporia 83, Washburn Rural 87, Seaman 102, Topeka 158, Holton 205
Salina Central Results
William Griffith, 11th, 17:36.60
Isaac French, 29th, 18:41.30
Zack Tibbits, 44th, 19:56.20