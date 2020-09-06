High School Sports Digest – 9/5

Pat Strathman September 6, 2020

Girls Tennis Salina South Duels

McPherson 19, Buhler 15, Salina South 16, Kapaun 13, Maize South 7 Salina South Results

#1 singles – Tess Daily, 5th

#2 singles – Laura Brucker, 4th

#3 singles – Katen Putman, 1st

#4 singles – Brylee Sader, 1st

#1 doubles – Illiana Armbrust & Alexxa Nunemaker, 1st

#2 doubles – Lizzy Franco & Emma Shula, 4th

#3 doubles – Brooklyne Baird & Riley Weber, 4th McPherson Results

#1 singles – Patty Huerta, 2nd

#2 singles – Riggs Kuhn, 2nd

#3 singles – Kyndall Sandbo, 2nd

#4 singles – Kinley Dietrich, 3rd

#1 doubles – CeAnna Allen & Perrin Schneider, 2nd

#2 doubles – Taylor Berger & Sydney Achilles, 1st

#3 doubles – Lakynn Lippelmann & Amethyst Hale, 1st McPherson over Maize South, 6-1 Buhler over Kapaun, 5-2 Salina South over Maize South, 6-1 McPherson over Kapaun, 4-3 Buhler over Salina South, 4-3 Kapaun over Maize South, 5-2 McPherson over Buhler, 5-2 Salina South over Kapaun, 4-3 Buhler over Maize South, 4-3 McPherson over Salina South, 4-3 Cross Country Manhattan Invitational Girls Team Results

Manhattan 36, Washburn Rural 41, Seaman 64, Valley Center 86, Holton 138 Salina Central Results

Cora White, 24th, 23:36.20

Araceli Devila, 35th, 24:56.80

Elle Denning, 42nd, 26:13.80 Boys Team Results

Manhattan 21, Wamego 66, Emporia 83, Washburn Rural 87, Seaman 102, Topeka 158, Holton 205 Salina Central Results

William Griffith, 11th, 17:36.60

Isaac French, 29th, 18:41.30

Zack Tibbits, 44th, 19:56.20

