High School Sports Digest – 9/5

Pat StrathmanSeptember 6, 2020

Girls Tennis

Salina South Duels
McPherson 19, Buhler 15, Salina South 16, Kapaun 13, Maize South 7

Salina South Results
#1 singles – Tess Daily, 5th
#2 singles – Laura Brucker, 4th
#3 singles – Katen Putman, 1st
#4 singles – Brylee Sader, 1st
#1 doubles – Illiana Armbrust & Alexxa Nunemaker, 1st
#2 doubles – Lizzy Franco & Emma Shula, 4th
#3 doubles – Brooklyne Baird & Riley Weber, 4th

McPherson Results
#1 singles – Patty Huerta, 2nd
#2 singles – Riggs Kuhn, 2nd
#3 singles – Kyndall Sandbo, 2nd
#4 singles – Kinley Dietrich, 3rd
#1 doubles – CeAnna Allen & Perrin Schneider, 2nd
#2 doubles – Taylor Berger & Sydney Achilles, 1st
#3 doubles – Lakynn Lippelmann & Amethyst Hale, 1st

McPherson over Maize South, 6-1

Buhler over Kapaun, 5-2

Salina South over Maize South, 6-1

McPherson over Kapaun, 4-3

Buhler over Salina South, 4-3

Kapaun over Maize South, 5-2

McPherson over Buhler, 5-2

Salina South over Kapaun, 4-3

Buhler over Maize South, 4-3

McPherson over Salina South, 4-3

Cross Country

Manhattan Invitational

Girls Team Results
Manhattan 36, Washburn Rural 41, Seaman 64, Valley Center 86, Holton 138

Salina Central Results
Cora White, 24th, 23:36.20
Araceli Devila, 35th, 24:56.80
Elle Denning, 42nd, 26:13.80

Boys Team Results
Manhattan 21, Wamego 66, Emporia 83, Washburn Rural 87, Seaman 102, Topeka 158, Holton 205

Salina Central Results
William Griffith, 11th, 17:36.60
Isaac French, 29th, 18:41.30
Zack Tibbits, 44th, 19:56.20

