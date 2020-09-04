High School Sports Digest – 9/3

Girls Tennis

Salina Central Quad

Salina Central 9, Salina South 8, Hutchinson 7, Marysville 0.

No. 1 singles

Salina Central’s Callie Sanborn – 3-0, 1st

– Defeated Maysville’s Shea Kramer, 8-1

– Defeated Hutchinson’s Gracie Foster, 8-3

– Defeated Salina South’s Tess Daily, 8-0

Salina South’s Tess Daily – 1-2

– Lost to Hutchinson’s Gracie Foster, 8-2

– Defeated Marysville’s Shea Kramer, 8-6

– Lost to Salina Central’s Callie Sanborn, 8-0

No. 1 doubles

Salina Central’s Reagan Geihsler & Janae Montoya – 2-1, 2nd

– Defeated Marysville’s Grace Schroller & Kayla Spurgeon, 8-6

– Defeated Hutchinson’s Darby Benson & Tia Hines, 8-3

– Lost Salina South’s Iliana Armbrust & Alexxa Nunemaker, 8-2

Salina South’s Iliana Armbrust & Alexxa Nunemaker – 3-0, 1st

– Defeated Hutchinson’s Darby Benson & Tia Hines, 8-3

– Defeated Marysville’s Grace Schroller & Kayla Spurgeon, 8-5

– Defeated Salina Central’s Reagan Geihsler & Janae Montoya, 8-2

No. 2 singles

Salina Central’s Kamee Robinson – 1-2

– Defeated Marysville’s Faith Flower, 8-4

– Lost to Hutchinson’s Emilee Railsback, 8-2

– Lost to Salina South’s Emma Shula, 8-4

Salina South’s Emma Shulda – 2-1, 2nd

– Lost to Hutchinson’s Emilee Railsback, 8-5

– Defeated Marysville’s Faith Flower, 8-3

– Defeated Salina Central’s Kamee Robinson, 8-4

No. 2 doubles

Salina Central’s Emme Turpin & Mackenzie Nutter – 3-0, 1st

– Defeated Marysville’s Rose Latta & Micayla Sanchez, 8-2

– Defeated Hutchinson’s Lauren Davis & Libby Jackson, 8-5

– Defeated Salina South’s Lizzy Franco & Brylee Sader, 8-5

Salina South’s Lizzy Franco & Brylee Sader – 2-1, 2nd

– Defeated Hutchinson’s Lauren Davis & Libby Jackson, 8-6

– Defeated Marysville’s Rose Latta & Micayla Sanchez, 8-2

– Lost to Salina Central’s Emme Turpin & Mackenzie Nutter, 8-5

Junction City Quad

Manhattan 11, Free State 9, Salina South 3, Junction City 1

No. 1 singles – Brooklyne Baird, 1-2

No. 2 singles – Ellie Power, 0-3

No. 1 doubles – Laura Brucker/Katen Putman, 1-2

No. 2 doubles – Jaedyn DeGarma/Riley Weber 1-2

McPherson Invitational

McPherson Red 53, Eisenhower 38, McPherson White 35, Sacred Heart 34, Derby 29, Great Bend 20, Newton 16, Valley Center 15

Singles

1st place – SH’s Lily Perrin defeated Mac R’s Patty Huerat, 8-4

3rd place – Mac R’s Riggs Kuhn defeated GB’s Remi Ingram, 8-1

Doubles

1st place – SH’s Matteucci/Weiss defeated Mac R’s Allen/Schneider, 8-6

3rd place – Mac W’s Achilles/Malm defeated Mac R’s Dobson/Berger, inj.

Cross Country

Great Bend Meet

Girls Team Results

Bishop Carroll 30, Great Bend 56, Buhler 59, Hays 93, Salina South 116, Garden City 139

Salina South Results

Grace Allen, 14th place, 22:08.40

Kyle Arnold, 22nd, 22:57.41

Josten Fischer, 24th, 23:04.59

Olivia Mancino, 25th, 23:15.19

Miranda Strang, 37th, 24:16.26

Morgan Fischer, 38th, 24:27.17

Sarah Schrage, 43rd, 24:59.88

McPherson Results

Courtney Eickbus, 19th, 22:44.47

Evie Elder, 32nd, 23:50.32

Boys Team Results

Bishop Carroll, 41, Buhler 47, Garden City 81, Great Bend 100, Hays 130, McPherson 137, Salina South 183

Salina South Results

Izaac Leonard, 19th, 18:54.48

Emory Barth, 41st, 20:26.08

Dayton Hudson, 47th, 21:17.84

Jordan Duke, 50th, 21:47.52

Dawson Jamison, 52nd, 22:07.84

Nick Schutz, 53rd, 22:15.38

Andrew Kaiser, 55th, 23:56.72

McPherson Results

Cody Achilles, 7th, 17:57.61

Liam Seron, 29th, 19:16.01

Tito Mendez, 35th, 19:48.14

Joel Hendricks, 38th, 20:13.44

Brock Burgess, 43rd, 20:32.49

Skyler Lockard, 45th, 20:44.80

Jaiden Strickland, 56th, 24:25.14

Concordia Invitational

Girls Team Results

Concordia 24, Beloit 37, Republic County 59

Minneapolis results

Alayna Cossaart, 1st, 21:13.96

Maddy Krueger, 2nd, 21:55.63

Maleah Griffin, 10th, 25:24.22

Boys Team Results

Clay Center 24, Republic County 45, Minneapolis 77, Ellsworth 83

Minneapolis results

Joel Abell, 12th, 20:18.56

Daniel Roth, 17th, 20:37.90

Brandan Shanks, 25th, 22:29.57

Isaac White, 27th, 22:36.29

Riley Bohl, 29th, 22:47.13

Shafer Nelson, 30th, 23:08.24

Ellsworth results

Braden Schulte, 20:23.98

Colton Bettenbrock, 16th, 20:30.97

Byron Johnson, 22:28.62

Jonathan Spachek, 33rd, 24:04.41

Grady Mueller, 38th, 26:23.48

Abilene Invitational

Girls Team Results

Sacred Heart 35, Southeast of Saline 35, Abilene 59, Nickerson 107

Sacred Heart results

Maddie Ehrlich, 2nd, 23:22.60

Emma Roberts, 5th, 24:20.90

Lauryn Mikkelson, 11th, 25:40.20

Eva Matteucci, 12th, 25:41.90

Isabelle Greenemeyer, 13th, 26:42.90

Evy Mendez, 14th, 26:49.40

Alyssa Mikkelson, 30th, 33:53.40

Southeast of Saline results

Joni Schroeder, 4th, 24:15.50

Mallorie Pearson, 6th, 24:46.40

Sadie Franklin, 7th, 24:47.00

Makenna Roths, 10th, 25:08.10

Alaina Yianakopulos, 15th, 27:19.00

Brookelyn Adams, 16th, 27:19.40

Carly Commerford, 18th, 27:53.10

Ellie Grauerholz, 19th, 27:54.70

Morgan Trocheck, 25th, 31:08.20

Chapman results

Taylor Briggs, 1st, 18:28.70

Abilene results

Bailey Rock, 3rd, 23:46.60

Eden Bathurts, 8th, 24:50.20

Allison Liby, 17th, 27:32.00

Alice Bathurst, 20th, 29:18.30

Aeil Arevalo-pecina, 21st, 29:26.70

Boys Team Results

Southeast of Saline 17, Goessel 74, Abilene 83, Chapman 104, Marion 113, Sacred Heart 139

Southeast of Saline

Dylan Sprecker, 1st, 16:47.70

Dominic Jackson, 2nd, 17:10.20

Luke Gleason, 3rd, 17:25.90

Damion Jackson, 5th, 18:20.50

Spencer Smith, 6th, 18:28.60

Andrew Hanson, 7th, 18:58.30

Joel Kejr, 8th, 19:04.80

Drew Richardson, 11th, 19:58.10

Nakari Morrical-Palmer, 13th, 20:04.30

Cayden Walker, 16th, 20:39.50

Hart Nurnberg, 24th, 21:22.90

Greyson Pembleton, 38th, 23:19.00

Mac Johnson, 39th, 23:24.10

Jackson Kempke, 48th, 24:30.20

Charlie Weiss, 57th, 25:58.30

Sacred Heart

Jace Douglas, 23rd, 21:12.70

Sean Riordan, 31st, 22:03.20

Josh Johnston, 33rd, 22:21.30

Max Ehrlich, 34th, 22:22.10

Markus White, 59th, 28:40.20

Casey Perrin, 62nd, 35:07.20

Abilene

Grant Waite, 4th, 18:20.00

Thurman Geissinger, 15th, 20:37.50

Trevor Tovar, 18th, 20:53.90

Cooper Wuthnow, 27th, 21:50.40

Dayton Wuthnow, 35th, 22:22.50

Toben Schwarz, 36th, 23:00.20

Miqueas Mazo, 24:02.30

Gavin Sykes, 46th, 24:07.70

Carson Woodworth, 49th, 24:33.20

Charlie Hylton, 56th, 25:10.90

Matthew Walter, 60th, 29:25.80

Chapman

Chris Falls, 10th, 19:54.20

Taryn Hoffman, 25th, 21:33.70

Joshua Fredricks, 29th, 21:59.80

Ethan Diercks, 30th, 22:00.10

Joey Alonzo, 32nd, 22:20.10

Tyler Dalke, 40th, 23:50.60

Kolby Craig, 51st, 24:39.40

Daniel Klukas, 52nd, 24:39.80

Boys Soccer

Salina South edged Valley Center, 1-0. Brandon Oaks with the lone goal. Gabe Nunez with the shutout.

Salina Central fell to Maize South 4-1. Nolan Foley netted the only goal for Salina Central

Volleyball

Smoky Valley defeated Abilene 25-16, 25-21

Smoky Valley defeated TMP-Marian 25-20, 25-10

Smoky Valley defeated Concordia 25-20, 25-20