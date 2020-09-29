High School Sports Digest – 9/28

Girls Golf
Andale Invitational
Andover 354, Buhler 367, Cheney 386, Andale 394, Wellington 400, Circle 401, Salina Central 423, Goddard 463, Medicine Lodge 466, Mulvane 468, Augusta 470
Salina Central individual results
Karter Fuller, 18th, 99
Bridgit Conway, T22nd, 104
Chloe White, T29th, 110
Cheyenne O’Conner, T29th, 110
Girls Tennis
Smoky Valley Tennis Classic
Smoky Valley 48, Hesston 42, Ellsworth 36, Central Plains 27, Hillsboro 24, Hutch Trinity 19
Singles
3rd place – Smoky Valley’s Logan Spencer defeated Smoky Valley’s Karee Adam 6-1, 6-2
7th place – Hillsboro’s Kailee Funk defeated Ellsworth’s Cassie Most by default
9th place – Ellsworth’s Calli Sheridan defeated Ellsworth’s Rachel Sebesta, 9-4
Doubles
1st place – Central Plains’ Hammeke/Metro defeated Smoky Valley’s Elliott/Rauchholz 6-2, 6-1
3rd place – Ellsworth’s Haase/Windholz defeated Ellsworth’s Cunningham/Soukup 6-4, 5-7, 7-6 (7)
7th place – Hillsboro’s Plenert/Barnhardt defeated Ellsworth’s Ahlstedt/Gaskill 6-3, 2-6, 6-4