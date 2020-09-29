High School Sports Digest – 9/28

Pat Strathman September 29, 2020

Girls Golf Andale Invitational

Andover 354, Buhler 367, Cheney 386, Andale 394, Wellington 400, Circle 401, Salina Central 423, Goddard 463, Medicine Lodge 466, Mulvane 468, Augusta 470 Salina Central individual results

Karter Fuller, 18th, 99

Bridgit Conway, T22nd, 104

Chloe White, T29th, 110

Cheyenne O’Conner, T29th, 110 Girls Tennis Smoky Valley Tennis Classic

Smoky Valley 48, Hesston 42, Ellsworth 36, Central Plains 27, Hillsboro 24, Hutch Trinity 19 Singles

3rd place – Smoky Valley’s Logan Spencer defeated Smoky Valley’s Karee Adam 6-1, 6-2

7th place – Hillsboro’s Kailee Funk defeated Ellsworth’s Cassie Most by default

9th place – Ellsworth’s Calli Sheridan defeated Ellsworth’s Rachel Sebesta, 9-4 Doubles

1st place – Central Plains’ Hammeke/Metro defeated Smoky Valley’s Elliott/Rauchholz 6-2, 6-1

3rd place – Ellsworth’s Haase/Windholz defeated Ellsworth’s Cunningham/Soukup 6-4, 5-7, 7-6 (7)

7th place – Hillsboro’s Plenert/Barnhardt defeated Ellsworth’s Ahlstedt/Gaskill 6-3, 2-6, 6-4

