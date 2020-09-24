High School Sports Digest – 9/24

Pat Strathman September 24, 2020

Cross Country McPherson Invitational Girls Results

Dodge City 38, Hays 51, Winfield 86, Hutchinson 127, Wichita Trinity 127, Andale 157, Clearwater 165, Salina Central 196, Buhler 216 Salina Central results

Cora White, 22nd, 23:52.51

Araceli Devila, 25th, 24:15.68

Elizabeth Young, 46th, 27:03.94

Taylor Helton, 57th, 29:41.28

Emily Strommen, 60th, 31:16.65 McPherson results

Courtney Eickbus, 12th, 22:48.45

Evie Elder, 23rd, 24:02.62 McPherson Invitational Boys Results

Winfield 56, Wichita Trinity 68, Dodge City 80, Andale 89, Hays 118, Clearwater 138, McPherson 144, Buhler 189, El Dorado 246 Salina Central results

William Griffith, 3rd, 17:34.68

Isaac French, 12th, 18:32.59

Zack Tibbits, 28th, 19:32.26

Alex Shea, 64th, 22:48.21 McPherson results

Cody Achilles, 4th, 17:46.08

Liam Seron, 19th, 18:52.31

Joel Hendricks, 44th, 20:41.22

Tito Mendez, 50th, 20:57.50

Brock Burgess, 58th, 21:59.27

Skyler Lockard, 59th, 22:01.37

Roman Mai, 66th, 23:00.05 Girls Tennis Salina South Invitational results

Salina South Green 58, Salina Central 58, Sacred Heart 49, Buhler 34, Maize 30, Great Bend 27, Junction City 12, Salina South Gold 12 Singles

1st place – Sacred Heart’s Lily Perrin defeated Salina Central’s Callie Sanborn, 8-2

3rd place – Salina South Green’s Katen Putnam defeated Salina South Green’s Tess Daily, 8-3

5th place – Buhler’s Aubrey Tanksley defeated Salina South Gold’s Brylee Sader, 8-3

7th place – Salina Central’s Kamee Robinson defeated Great Bend’s Remi Ingram, 8-4

13th place – Sacred Heart’s Angel Tran defeated Great Bend’s Grace Dougherty, 8-5

15th place – Junction City’s Abby Ratts defeated Salina South Gold’s Ailya Yager, 8-3 Doubles

1st place – Sacred Heart’s Isabella Matteucci/Katie Weiss defeated Salina South Green’s Iliana Armbrust/Alexxa Nunemaker, 8-2

3rd place – Salina Central’s Reagan Geihsler/Janae Montoya defeated Salina Central’s Emme Turpin/Mackenzie Nutter, 8-3

7th place – Salina South Green’s Laura Brucker/Emma Shulda defeated Buhler’s Kayleigh Hamby/Brynlee Frank, 8-3

9th place – Buhler’s Taegen Nickel/Jaiden Gillette defeated Sacred Heart’s Marisol Banda/Adelaide Easter, 8-5

15th place – Salina South Gold’s Odessa Miller/Emily Salas defeated Salina South Gold’s Jaedyn DeGarmo/Grace Lee, 8-6 Girls Golf Maize South Invitational results

Andover 182, Maize 194, Maize South 204, Andover Central 204, Salina South 206, Goddard 235 Salina South results

Nina Frees, 6th, 47

Zoe Norton, 12th, 51

Karlee Roudybush, 13th, 52

Payton Phillips, T20th, 56 Volleyball Southeast of Saline defeated Sacred Heart 25-15, 27-25

Sacred Heart defeated Southeast of Saline 25-22, 18-25, 25-18 Boys Soccer Andover Central defeated McPherson 3-0

