High School Sports Digest – 9/21

Pat StrathmanSeptember 21, 2020

Girls Golf

Salina South Invitational
Hays 340, Manhattan 341, Maize 344, Derby 366, Concordia 370, Eisenhower 371, Salina South 372, Newton 373, Campus 386, Great Bend 402, Hutchinson 403, Salina Central 406

Salina South results
Zoe Norton, 3rd, 77
Nina Frees, 8th, 81
Karlee Roudybush, T28th, 95
Payton Phillips, 56th, 119
Courtney McCullough, 59th, 135
Danee Phillips, 60th, 137

Salina Central results
Bridgit Conway, 25th, 93
Cheyenne O’Conner, T42nd, 101
Chloe White, T42nd, 101
Karter Fuller, 55th, 111

High School Sports Digest – 9/21

September 21, 2020

