High School Sports Digest – 9/15

Girls Golf

Newton Invitational (nine-hole tournament)

Newton 182, Salina South 186, Winfield 196, Salina Central 202

Salina South results

Zoe Norton, 2nd, 37

Nina Frees, 4th, 42

Karlee Roudybush, T12th, 50

Payton Phillips, T20th, 57

Danee Phillips, 22nd, 59

Zoe Moreland, 23rd, 61

Salina Central results

Bridgit Conway, T8th, 47

Karter Fuller, T8th, 47

Cheyenne O’Conner, 15th, 52

Chloe White, T17th, 56

Girls Tennis

Maize Quad

Maize 12, Salina South 7, Maize South 3, Wichita Independent 2

#1 singles – Emma Shula, 3-0, 1st

#2 singles – Aila Yager, 1-2, 3rd

#1 doubles – Brooklyne Baird/Brylee Sader, 0-3, 4th

#2 doubles – Jaedyn DeGarmo/Riley Weber, 2-1, 2nd

Volleyball

Hutchinson defeated Salina South 25-11, 24-26, 25-22

Derby defeated Salina South 25-17, 18-25, 25-20

Andover Central defeated Salina Central 25-20, 23-25, 25-10

Salina Central defeated Eisenhower 14-25, 25-23, 27-25

Ellsworth defeated Sacred Heart 23-25, 27-25, 25-19

Sacred Heart defeated Ellsworth 27-25, 25-16

Southeast of Saline defeated Republic County 25-17, 25-20

Southeast of Saline defeated Republic County 20-25, 25-20, 25-22

McPherson defeated Augusta 25-17, 25-21

McPherson defeated Rose Hill 25-13, 25-15

Boys Soccer

Salina South defeated Salina Central 2-1. Central’s lone goal came in the 24th minute from Reese Nestling. Abraham Lopez tied the game in the 38th. Josh Amador put the Cougars ahead with a score in the 77th minute.