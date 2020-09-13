High School Sports Digest – 9/11 – 13

Girls Tennis

Salina Central Invitational

McPherson 61, Salina South 56, Salina Central 49, Maize South 38, Maize 30, Arkansas City 23, Valley Center 18, Topeka West 8

Singles

1st – Salina Central’s Callie Sanborn defeated McPherson’s Patty Huerta, 8-3

3rd – Salina South’s Tess Daily defeated Salina Central’s Janae Montoya, 8-3

5th – Maize’s Kira McGrown defeated McPherson’s Sydney Achilles, 8-2 (2)

7th – Maize’s Madison Witt defeated Salina South’s Laura Brucker, 8-3

Doubles

1st – Salina South’s Armbrust/Nunemaker defeated McPherson’s Allen/Schneider, 8-6

3rd – Arkansas City’s Messenger/Biddle defeated McPherson’s Dobson/Berger, 8-1

5th – Maize South’s Sellens/Wilkinson defeated Salina South’s Franco/Putman, 3-0 (Def)

7th – Salina Central’s Geihsler/Nutter defeated Valley Center’s Bishop/Hamm, 8-0

Hesston Invitational

Collegiate 90, Sacred Heart 70, Hesston 66, Smoky Valley 58, Hillsboro 46, Central Plains 44, Independent 18

Singles

1st – Sacred Heart’s Lily Perrin defeated Collegiate’s Mantovani, 8-0

7th – Smoky Valley’s Karee Adam defeated Collegiate’s Aidan Bhargava, 8-2

Doubles

1st – Collegiate’s Conrad/Graham defeated Sacred Heart’s Matteucci/Weiss, 8-5

3rd – Smoky Valley’s Raucholz/Elliott defeated Collegiate’s Nichols/Bhargava, 8-2.

Volleyball

Smoky Valley defeated Concordia 25-16, 25-11

Smoky Valley defeated Circle 25-20, 25-23

Smoky Valley defeated Beloit 25-17, 25-20

Hillsboro defeated Salina South 25-14, 25-18

Salina South defeated Abilene 25-23, 25-16

Salina South defeated Southeast of Saline 25-14, 25-14

Hillsboro defeated Southeast of Saline 25-7, 25-19

Abilene defeated Southeast of Saline 25-15, 28-26

Central Plains defeated Ellsworth 18-25, 25-19, 28-26

Ellinwood defeated Ellsworth 25-14, 25-16

Sacred Heart defeated Republic County 25-23, 25-20

Sacred Heart defeated Ellsworth 14-25, 25-14, 25-15

Ellsworth defeated Republic County 25-22, 25-21

Nickerson defeated Ellsworth 25-14, 26-24

Sacred Heart defeated Ellinwood 25-17, 25-16

Nickerson defeated Sacred Heart 25-18, 25-19

Central Plains defeated Sacred Heart 25-15, 16-25, 27-25

Elyria Christian defeated Tescott 25-15, 23-25, 25-16

Tescott defeated Peabody-Burns 26-24, 25-22

Solomon defeated Tescott 25-21, 25-8

Boys Soccer

Maize South defeated Salina South 9-2 in the championship of the Maize South Tournament.

Kapaun defeated McPherson 2-1.