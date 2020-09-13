High School Sports Digest – 9/11 – 13

Girls Tennis
Salina Central Invitational
McPherson 61, Salina South 56, Salina Central 49, Maize South 38, Maize 30, Arkansas City 23, Valley Center 18, Topeka West 8
Singles
1st – Salina Central’s Callie Sanborn defeated McPherson’s Patty Huerta, 8-3
3rd – Salina South’s Tess Daily defeated Salina Central’s Janae Montoya, 8-3
5th – Maize’s Kira McGrown defeated McPherson’s Sydney Achilles, 8-2 (2)
7th – Maize’s Madison Witt defeated Salina South’s Laura Brucker, 8-3
Doubles
1st – Salina South’s Armbrust/Nunemaker defeated McPherson’s Allen/Schneider, 8-6
3rd – Arkansas City’s Messenger/Biddle defeated McPherson’s Dobson/Berger, 8-1
5th – Maize South’s Sellens/Wilkinson defeated Salina South’s Franco/Putman, 3-0 (Def)
7th – Salina Central’s Geihsler/Nutter defeated Valley Center’s Bishop/Hamm, 8-0
Hesston Invitational
Collegiate 90, Sacred Heart 70, Hesston 66, Smoky Valley 58, Hillsboro 46, Central Plains 44, Independent 18
Singles
1st – Sacred Heart’s Lily Perrin defeated Collegiate’s Mantovani, 8-0
7th – Smoky Valley’s Karee Adam defeated Collegiate’s Aidan Bhargava, 8-2
Doubles
1st – Collegiate’s Conrad/Graham defeated Sacred Heart’s Matteucci/Weiss, 8-5
3rd – Smoky Valley’s Raucholz/Elliott defeated Collegiate’s Nichols/Bhargava, 8-2.
Volleyball
Smoky Valley defeated Concordia 25-16, 25-11
Smoky Valley defeated Circle 25-20, 25-23
Smoky Valley defeated Beloit 25-17, 25-20
Hillsboro defeated Salina South 25-14, 25-18
Salina South defeated Abilene 25-23, 25-16
Salina South defeated Southeast of Saline 25-14, 25-14
Hillsboro defeated Southeast of Saline 25-7, 25-19
Abilene defeated Southeast of Saline 25-15, 28-26
Central Plains defeated Ellsworth 18-25, 25-19, 28-26
Ellinwood defeated Ellsworth 25-14, 25-16
Sacred Heart defeated Republic County 25-23, 25-20
Sacred Heart defeated Ellsworth 14-25, 25-14, 25-15
Ellsworth defeated Republic County 25-22, 25-21
Nickerson defeated Ellsworth 25-14, 26-24
Sacred Heart defeated Ellinwood 25-17, 25-16
Nickerson defeated Sacred Heart 25-18, 25-19
Central Plains defeated Sacred Heart 25-15, 16-25, 27-25
Elyria Christian defeated Tescott 25-15, 23-25, 25-16
Tescott defeated Peabody-Burns 26-24, 25-22
Solomon defeated Tescott 25-21, 25-8
Boys Soccer
Maize South defeated Salina South 9-2 in the championship of the Maize South Tournament.
Kapaun defeated McPherson 2-1.