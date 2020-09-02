High School Sports Digest – 9/1

Pat Strathman September 2, 2020

Volleyball Derby defeated Salina Central 25-19, 25-19

Salina Central defeated Goddard 25-13, 25-14 Andover defeated Salina South 25-9, 25-14

Maize defeated Salina South 20-25, 25-17, 25-22 Sacred Heart defeated Solomon 25-17, 25-14

Sacred Heart defeated Solomon 25-23, 25-12 Southeast of Saline defeated Minneapolis 25-5, 25-20

Clay Center defeated Southeast of Saline 25-18, 25-9

Clay Center defeated Minneapolis 25-4, 25-14 Ellsworth defeated Republic County 25-22, 21-25, 25-20

Ellsworth defeated Republic County 25-15, 25-22 Lincoln defeated Tescott 26-24, 25-23

Lincoln defeated Chase 25-9, 25-15 Boys soccer Salina South opened 2020 with a 4-2 victory over McPherson. Brandon Oaks netted a pair of goals in the win. Salina Central edged Junction City 4-3. Girls Tennis Ellsworth Invitational

Ellsworth 52, Smoky Valley 46, Trego 42, Central Plains 34, Hutch Trinity 29, Ellinwood 24, Lyons 20, Concordia 18. No. 1 Singles

5th place – Ellsworth’s Cassie Most defeated Lyons Tessa Miller, 8-6.

7th place – Smoky Valley’s Logan Spencer defeated Central Plains’ Ashlyn Armstrong, 8-1. No. 2 Singles

1st place – Ellsworth’s Calli Sheridan defeated Smoky Valley’s Karee Adam, 8-6. No. 1 Doubles

1st place – Smoky Valley’s Elliott/Rauchholz defeated Central Plains’ Hammeke/Metro, 8-4.

3rd place – Ellsworth’s Cunningham/Soukup defeated Lyons’ Belote/Bryant, 8-3. No. 2 Doubles

1st place – Ellsworth’s Couch/Vague defeated Central Plains’ Jeffrey/Oeser, 8-2.

3rd place – Smoky Valley’s Ahlstedt/Gaskill defeated Trego’s Littlechild/Moritz, 8-2.

