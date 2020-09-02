Salina, KS

High School Sports Digest – 9/1

Pat StrathmanSeptember 2, 2020

Volleyball

Derby defeated Salina Central 25-19, 25-19
Salina Central defeated Goddard 25-13, 25-14

Andover defeated Salina South 25-9, 25-14
Maize defeated Salina South 20-25, 25-17, 25-22

Sacred Heart defeated Solomon 25-17, 25-14
Sacred Heart defeated Solomon 25-23, 25-12

Southeast of Saline defeated Minneapolis 25-5, 25-20
Clay Center defeated Southeast of Saline 25-18, 25-9
Clay Center defeated Minneapolis 25-4, 25-14

Ellsworth defeated Republic County 25-22, 21-25, 25-20
Ellsworth defeated Republic County 25-15, 25-22

Lincoln defeated Tescott 26-24, 25-23
Lincoln defeated Chase 25-9, 25-15

Boys soccer

Salina South opened 2020 with a 4-2 victory over McPherson. Brandon Oaks netted a pair of goals in the win.

Salina Central edged Junction City 4-3.

Girls Tennis

Ellsworth Invitational
Ellsworth 52, Smoky Valley 46, Trego 42, Central Plains 34, Hutch Trinity 29, Ellinwood 24, Lyons 20, Concordia 18.

No. 1 Singles
5th place – Ellsworth’s Cassie Most defeated Lyons Tessa Miller, 8-6.
7th place – Smoky Valley’s Logan Spencer defeated Central Plains’ Ashlyn Armstrong, 8-1.

No. 2 Singles
1st place – Ellsworth’s Calli Sheridan defeated Smoky Valley’s Karee Adam, 8-6.

No. 1 Doubles
1st place – Smoky Valley’s Elliott/Rauchholz defeated Central Plains’ Hammeke/Metro, 8-4.
3rd place – Ellsworth’s Cunningham/Soukup defeated Lyons’ Belote/Bryant, 8-3.

No. 2 Doubles
1st place – Ellsworth’s Couch/Vague defeated Central Plains’ Jeffrey/Oeser, 8-2.
3rd place – Smoky Valley’s Ahlstedt/Gaskill defeated Trego’s Littlechild/Moritz, 8-2.

High School Sports Digest – 9/1

