High School Sports Digest – 9/1

Volleyball
Derby defeated Salina Central 25-19, 25-19
Salina Central defeated Goddard 25-13, 25-14
Andover defeated Salina South 25-9, 25-14
Maize defeated Salina South 20-25, 25-17, 25-22
Sacred Heart defeated Solomon 25-17, 25-14
Sacred Heart defeated Solomon 25-23, 25-12
Southeast of Saline defeated Minneapolis 25-5, 25-20
Clay Center defeated Southeast of Saline 25-18, 25-9
Clay Center defeated Minneapolis 25-4, 25-14
Ellsworth defeated Republic County 25-22, 21-25, 25-20
Ellsworth defeated Republic County 25-15, 25-22
Lincoln defeated Tescott 26-24, 25-23
Lincoln defeated Chase 25-9, 25-15
Boys soccer
Salina South opened 2020 with a 4-2 victory over McPherson. Brandon Oaks netted a pair of goals in the win.
Salina Central edged Junction City 4-3.
Girls Tennis
Ellsworth Invitational
Ellsworth 52, Smoky Valley 46, Trego 42, Central Plains 34, Hutch Trinity 29, Ellinwood 24, Lyons 20, Concordia 18.
No. 1 Singles
5th place – Ellsworth’s Cassie Most defeated Lyons Tessa Miller, 8-6.
7th place – Smoky Valley’s Logan Spencer defeated Central Plains’ Ashlyn Armstrong, 8-1.
No. 2 Singles
1st place – Ellsworth’s Calli Sheridan defeated Smoky Valley’s Karee Adam, 8-6.
No. 1 Doubles
1st place – Smoky Valley’s Elliott/Rauchholz defeated Central Plains’ Hammeke/Metro, 8-4.
3rd place – Ellsworth’s Cunningham/Soukup defeated Lyons’ Belote/Bryant, 8-3.
No. 2 Doubles
1st place – Ellsworth’s Couch/Vague defeated Central Plains’ Jeffrey/Oeser, 8-2.
3rd place – Smoky Valley’s Ahlstedt/Gaskill defeated Trego’s Littlechild/Moritz, 8-2.