High School Sports Digest – 8/28-30

Volleyball

Scott City defeated Salina Central 21-25, 25-15, 25-15

Hays defeated Salina Central 25-23, 25-18

Salina Central defeated Bucklin 22-25, 25-12, 25-13

TMP-Marian defeated Salina Central 25-10, 25-6

Colby defeated Salina Central 25-23, 25-20 in third-place match in Hays

Central’s Makenzie Maring was named to the all-tournament team.

Colby defeated Salina South 25-20, 16-25, 25-23

TMP-Marian defeated Salina South 25-23, 25-18

Salina South defeated Wheatland-Grinnell 25-14, 22-25, 25-20

Salina South defeated Scott City 28-26, 25-13

Salina South defeated Wheatland-Grinnell 25-10, 25-10 for fifth place

Hillsboro defeated Smoky Valley 25-21, 18-25, 28-26

Smoky Valley defeated Hesston 25-15, 25-14

McPherson defeated Derby 25-8, 26-24

McPherson defeated Newton 25-22, 27-25

McPherson defeated Valley Center 25-9, 25-13

McPherson defeated Garden City 25-17, 25-22

Boys soccer

McPherson lost 3-0 to Newton

Girls tennis

Sacred Heart at Hayden

No. 1 singles – Lily Perrin, 3-0

8-1 over Hayden’s Rhen Calhoon

8-0 over Hiawatha’s Morgan Hurn

8-0 over Rossville’s Alivia Sherer

No. 2 singles – Jayci Shepard, 1-2

Lost 8-4 to Hayden’s Lauren Sandstrom

6-1 over Hiawatha’s Michaela Gruber

8-6 loss to Rossville’s Peyton Price

No. 1 doubles – Isabella Matteucci-Katie Weiss, 2-1

Lost 8-3 to Hayden’s Voegeli-Meier

6-0 over Hiawatha’s Gifford-Madere

8-1 over Hayden’s Simons-Valdivia

No. 2 doubles – Marisol Banda-Adelaide Easter, 1-2

Lost 8-3 to Hayden’s Comstock-Kleppin

8-0 over Hiawatha’s Law-Meisenheimer

Lost 6-1 to Hayden’s Stuke-Scherer