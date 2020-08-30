Salina, KS

Now: 78 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 78 ° | Lo: 66 °

High School Sports Digest – 8/28-30

Pat StrathmanAugust 30, 2020

Volleyball

Scott City defeated Salina Central 21-25, 25-15, 25-15
Hays defeated Salina Central 25-23, 25-18
Salina Central defeated Bucklin 22-25, 25-12, 25-13
TMP-Marian defeated Salina Central 25-10, 25-6
Colby defeated Salina Central 25-23, 25-20 in third-place match in Hays

Central’s Makenzie Maring was named to the all-tournament team.

Colby defeated Salina South 25-20, 16-25, 25-23
TMP-Marian defeated Salina South 25-23, 25-18
Salina South defeated Wheatland-Grinnell 25-14, 22-25, 25-20
Salina South defeated Scott City 28-26, 25-13
Salina South defeated Wheatland-Grinnell 25-10, 25-10 for fifth place

Hillsboro defeated Smoky Valley 25-21, 18-25, 28-26
Smoky Valley defeated Hesston 25-15, 25-14

McPherson defeated Derby 25-8, 26-24
McPherson defeated Newton 25-22, 27-25
McPherson defeated Valley Center 25-9, 25-13
McPherson defeated Garden City 25-17, 25-22

Boys soccer

McPherson lost 3-0 to Newton

Girls tennis

Sacred Heart at Hayden

No. 1 singles – Lily Perrin, 3-0
8-1 over Hayden’s Rhen Calhoon
8-0 over Hiawatha’s Morgan Hurn
8-0 over Rossville’s Alivia Sherer

No. 2 singles – Jayci Shepard, 1-2
Lost 8-4 to Hayden’s Lauren Sandstrom
6-1 over Hiawatha’s Michaela Gruber
8-6 loss to Rossville’s Peyton Price

No. 1 doubles – Isabella Matteucci-Katie Weiss, 2-1
Lost 8-3 to Hayden’s Voegeli-Meier
6-0 over Hiawatha’s Gifford-Madere
8-1 over Hayden’s Simons-Valdivia

No. 2 doubles – Marisol Banda-Adelaide Easter, 1-2
Lost 8-3 to Hayden’s Comstock-Kleppin
8-0 over Hiawatha’s Law-Meisenheimer
Lost 6-1 to Hayden’s Stuke-Scherer

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

RELATED POSTS

Smart Insurance FB Coaches Corner – 8/29

August 29, 2020 10:16 am

2020 High School Football Tour – Salina Sou...

August 28, 2020 3:43 pm

2020 High School Football Tour – Salina Cen...

 10:38 am

2020 High School Football Tour – Sacred Hea...

August 27, 2020 2:18 pm


Latest Stories

Sports News

High School Sports Digest – 8/28-30

Volleyball Scott City defeated Salina Central 21-25, 25-15, 25-15 Hays defeated Salina Central 25-...

August 30, 2020 Comments

Bubic finishes strong; Royals fall ...

Sports News

August 30, 2020

UPDATE: Officer Shot During Chase

Top News

August 30, 2020

Royals Acquire OF Olivares from Pad...

Sports News

August 29, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Salina Artist Showcased a...
August 29, 2020Comments
FHSU Virtual College Rece...
August 29, 2020Comments
Urban Foods Systems Sympo...
August 29, 2020Comments
474 Positive COVID-19 Cas...
August 28, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH