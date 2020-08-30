High School Sports Digest – 8/28-30

Volleyball
Scott City defeated Salina Central 21-25, 25-15, 25-15
Hays defeated Salina Central 25-23, 25-18
Salina Central defeated Bucklin 22-25, 25-12, 25-13
TMP-Marian defeated Salina Central 25-10, 25-6
Colby defeated Salina Central 25-23, 25-20 in third-place match in Hays
Central’s Makenzie Maring was named to the all-tournament team.
Colby defeated Salina South 25-20, 16-25, 25-23
TMP-Marian defeated Salina South 25-23, 25-18
Salina South defeated Wheatland-Grinnell 25-14, 22-25, 25-20
Salina South defeated Scott City 28-26, 25-13
Salina South defeated Wheatland-Grinnell 25-10, 25-10 for fifth place
Hillsboro defeated Smoky Valley 25-21, 18-25, 28-26
Smoky Valley defeated Hesston 25-15, 25-14
McPherson defeated Derby 25-8, 26-24
McPherson defeated Newton 25-22, 27-25
McPherson defeated Valley Center 25-9, 25-13
McPherson defeated Garden City 25-17, 25-22
Boys soccer
McPherson lost 3-0 to Newton
Girls tennis
Sacred Heart at Hayden
No. 1 singles – Lily Perrin, 3-0
8-1 over Hayden’s Rhen Calhoon
8-0 over Hiawatha’s Morgan Hurn
8-0 over Rossville’s Alivia Sherer
No. 2 singles – Jayci Shepard, 1-2
Lost 8-4 to Hayden’s Lauren Sandstrom
6-1 over Hiawatha’s Michaela Gruber
8-6 loss to Rossville’s Peyton Price
No. 1 doubles – Isabella Matteucci-Katie Weiss, 2-1
Lost 8-3 to Hayden’s Voegeli-Meier
6-0 over Hiawatha’s Gifford-Madere
8-1 over Hayden’s Simons-Valdivia
No. 2 doubles – Marisol Banda-Adelaide Easter, 1-2
Lost 8-3 to Hayden’s Comstock-Kleppin
8-0 over Hiawatha’s Law-Meisenheimer
Lost 6-1 to Hayden’s Stuke-Scherer