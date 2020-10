High School Sports Digest – 10/6

Pat Strathman October 6, 2020

Girls Golf AVCTL-I Tournament

Maize South 352, Salina South 373, Derby 383, Newton 384, Campus 389, Hutchinson 439 Salina South results

Zoe Norton, 2nd, 81

Nina Frees, 4th, 84

Karlee Roudybush, 21st, 100

Emily Anderson, 27th, 108

Danee Phillips, 30th, 115

Payton Phillips, 35th, 122 Volleyball Salina Central defeated Valley Center 25-19, 25-14

Andover defeated Salina Central 25-14, 25-15 Salina South defeated Derby 29-27, 25-20

Salina South defeated Newton 29-27, 25-21 Sacred Heart defeated Republic County 23-25, 25-17, 25-12

Sacred Heart defeated Republic County 25-22, 25-20 Berean Academy defeated Ell-Saline 25-23, 25-23

Berean Academy defeated Ell-Saline 25-23, 25-22 Boys Soccer Andover Central defeated Salina Central 2-0 Campus defeated Salina South 5-1 McPherson defeated El Dorado 8-0

