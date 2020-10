High School Sports Digest – 10/5

October 5, 2020

Girls Tennis AVCTL-II Championships

Andover 49, Andover Central 36, Salina Central 30, Eisenhower 27, Ark City 21, Goddard 13, Valley Center 8 Singles

1st place – Andover’s Sarah Sinclair defeated Salina Central’s Callie Sanborn 6-2, 3-6, 10-6

7th place – Goddard’s Raegan LeFevre defeated Salina Central’s Kamee Robinson, 0-7 Doubles

7th place – Salina Central’s Emme Turpin/Mackenzie Nutter defeated Eisenhower’s Bozarth/Cross, 9-5

9th place – Salina Central’s Reagan Geihsler/Janae Montoya defeated Valley Center’s Blanton/Turner, 9-3 Girls Golf AVCTL-II Tournament

Andover 338, Andover Central 360, Eisenhower 380, Valley Center 390, Salina Central 393, Ark City 420, Goddard 424 Salina Central results

Karter Fuller, T8th, 92

Bridgit Conway, T17th, 98

Cheyenne O’Conner, T17th, 98

Chloe White, 23rd, 105

