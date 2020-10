High School Sports Digest – 10/20

Pat Strathman October 21, 2020

Volleyball Eisenhower defeated Salina Central 25-9, 25-22

Hays defeated Salina Central 25-22, 25-18 Maize South defeated Salina South 24-26, 25-20, 25-15

Manhattan defeated Salina South 22-25, 25-23, 25-23 Sacred Heart defeated Southeast of Saline 23-25, 25-22, 25-21

Southeast of Saline defeated Sacred heart 25-18, 28-26 Bennington defeated Minneapolis 27-25, 25-22

Bennington defeated Minneapolis 12-25, 25-22, 25-21 Smoky Valley defeated Chapman 25-8, 25-15

Smoky Valley defeated Nickerson 25-19, 25-15 Abilene defeated Wamego 26-24, 17-25, 25-12

Wamego defeated Abilene 27-25, 25-18 Herington defeated Northern Heights 25-17, 25-21

Clay Center defeated Herington 25-16, 25-17 McPherson defeated Wellington 25-15, 25-17 McPherson defeated Mulvane 25-16, 25-16 Boys soccer Andover defeated Salina South, 4-1. Eisenhower defeated Salina Central, 3-0. McPherson defeated Circle, 10-0.

