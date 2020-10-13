High School Sports Digest – 10/13

Cross Country

NCAA Girls Meet at Minneapolis
Southeast of Saline 21, Sacred Heart 37, Republic County 78

1 KRUEGER, Maddy, Minneapolis – 20:17.8
2 COSSAART, Alayna, Minneapolis – 20:20.4
3 PROCHAZKA, Ashley, Southeast – 20:33.2
4 SUTTON, Savannah, Southeast – 21:49.3
5 EHRLICH, Maddie, Sacred Heart – 21:57.8
6 PEARSON, Mallorie, Southeast – 22:20.4
7 ROBERTS, Emma, Sacred Heart – 22:26.4
8 SCHROEDER, Joni, Southeast – 22:31.8
9 BALUCH, Jena, Beloit – 22:42.8
10 ARMSTRONG, Ariana, Beloit – 23:05.4
11 MATTEUCCI, Eva, Sacred Heart – 23:11.1
12 FRANKLIN, Sadie, Southeast – 23:15.1
13 GRIFFIN, Maleah, Minneapolis – 23:28.8
14 MIKKELSON, Lauryn, Sacred Heart – 23:44.7
15 ADAMS, Brookelyn, Southeast – 23:45.8
16 YIANAKOPULOS, Alai, Southeast – 24:02.6
17 FELZIEN, Brenna, Southeast – 24:28.2
18 ROTHS, Makenna, Southeast – 24:44.7
19 BOWERS, Annie, Republic County – 25:01.9
20 COMMERFORD, Carly, Southeast – 25:19.3
21 MENDEZ, Evy, Sacred Heart – 25:27.6
22 GREENEMEYER, Isab, Sacred Heart – 25:31.4
23 MEIER, Kirsten, Ellsworth – 25:37.2
24 ZIMMERMAN, Samantha Beloit – 25:53.6
25 BRUNNER, Jayden, Republic County – 26:36.2
26 NOLLER, Amanda, Beloit – 26:45.2
27 WENDT, Kelsa, Republic County – 26:50.1
28 GRAUEROLZ, Ellie, Southeast – 27:51.0
29 TROCHECK, Morgan, Southeast – 28:34.0
30 MCKAIN, Clare, Minneapolis – 28:54.5
31 SKOCNY, Skyler, Republic County – 29:14.7
32 VANNORTWICK, Merc, Republic County – 29:32.6
33 STEPHENS, Brinna, Republic County – 30:09.6
34 MIKKELSON, Alyssa, Sacred Heart – 31:03.4
35 WAITE, Paige, Republic County – 31:50.9
36 DOYLE, Shanna, Republic County – 32:55.0
37 ZAHNTER, Hailey, Republic County – 38:21.8

NCAA Boys Meet at Minneapolis
Southeast of Saline 15, Republic County 61, Minneapolis 88, Ellsworth 112, Sacred Heart 114

1 GLEASON, Luke, Southeast – 16:36.7
2 SPRECKER, Dylan, Southeast – 17:05.7
3 JACKSON, Dominic, Southeast – 17:05.8
4 JACKSON, Damion, Southeast – 17:31.9
5 LUNDINE, Lance, Beloit – 17:41.6
6 HANSON, Drew, Southeast – 17:54.1
7 PORTER, Jacob, Beloit – 18:00.8
8 KEJR, Joel, Southeast – 18:16.1
9 SMITH, Spencer, Southeast – 18:29.3
10 MORRICAL, Nakari, Southeast – 18:38.0
11 REYNOLDS, Konner, Republic County – 18:43.9
12 RICHARDSON, Drew, Southeast – 18:45.6
13 ABELL, Joel, Minneapolis – 18:50.9
14 SCHULTE, Braden, Ellsworth – 18:59.4
15 REYNOLDS, Hunter, Republic County – 19:06.0
16 ROTH, Daniel, Minneapolis – 19:08.3
17 WALKER, Cayden, Southeast – 19:09.5
18 CALLAWAY, Hayden, Republic County – 19:39.1
19 DYKE, Marcel, Republic County – 19:44.3
20 NURNBERG, Hart, Southeast – 19:44.5
21 COUTURE, Gunnar, Republic County – 19:51.9
22 DOUGLAS, Jace, Sacred Heart – 19:53.1
23 MCCARTNEY, Dylan, Republic County – 19:57.3
24 JOHNSON, Byron, Ellsworth – 20:06.9
25 EHRLICH, Max, Sacred Heart – 20:23.1
26 BAXTER, Bryan, Republic County – 20:31.8
27 NELSON, Shafer, Minneapolis – 20:32.1
28 BOHL, Riley, Minneapolis – 20:42.1
29 JOHNSON, Mack, Southeast – 20:42.1
30 ALSTATT, Gage, Republic County – 20:42.1
31 PEMBLETON, Greyson, Southeast – 20:48.4
32 RIORDAN, Sean, Sacred Heart – 20:48.7
33 SHANKS, Brendan, Minneapolis – 20:59.4
34 WHITE, Isaac, Minneapolis – 21:10.8
35 SPACHEK, Jonathan, Ellsworth – 21:11.7
36 JOHNSTON, Josh, Sacred Heart – 21:30.2
37 MORRIS, Isaac, Republic County – 21:34.9
38 KEMPKE, Jackson, Southeast – 21:34.9
39 BETTENBROCK, Colton, Ellsworth – 21:44.3
40 ALLEN, Tristan, Republic County – 21:46.5
41 LEWELLYN, Trevor, Republic County – 22:05.6
42 WILLIAMS, Jordan, Republic County – 22:32.0
43 SPRINGER, Jacob, Republic County – 22:45.6
44 JUNK, Eli, Sacred Heart – 22:58.9
45 SLY, Samual, Republic County – 23:05.2
46 THOMPSON, Mason, Beloit – 23:17.1
47 WEISS, Charlie, Southeast – 23:37.5
48 MUELLER, Grady, Ellsworth – 23:56.6
49 EVERT, Isaiah, Republic County – 24:36.0
50 BARTON, Austin, Republic County – 25:07.5
51 MCKAIN, Robert, Minneapolis – 25:38.8
52 HOGE, Chase, Republic County – 25:58.7
53 CHENEY, Ben, Sacred Heart – 26:06.3
54 WHITE, Markus, Sacred Heart – 27:54.5
55 CHENEY, Thomas, Sacred Heart – 28:53.2
56 SADLER, Cameron, Beloit – 29:29.5
57 PERRIN, Casey, Sacred Heart – 37:18.3

Boys Soccer

Derby defeated Salina South, 3-1.

McPherson defeated Buhler, 3-1.

Volleyball

Salina Central defeated Junction City 25-10, 25-15
Salina South defeated Junction City 25-19, 25-19
Salina South defeated Salina Central 25-21, 25-23

Southeast of Saline defeated Ellsworth 22-25, 25-15, 25-20
Southeast of Saline defeated Ellsworth 25-22, 25-19

Beloit defeated Sacred Heart 19-25, 25-16, 25-5
Ell-Saline defeated Sacred Heart 22-25, 25-23, 25-23

McPherson defeated El Dorado 25-6, 25-14
McPherson defeated Buhler 23-25, 25-22, 25-23

