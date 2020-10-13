High School Sports Digest – 10/13

Pat Strathman October 13, 2020

Cross Country NCAA Girls Meet at Minneapolis

Southeast of Saline 21, Sacred Heart 37, Republic County 78 1 KRUEGER, Maddy, Minneapolis – 20:17.8

2 COSSAART, Alayna, Minneapolis – 20:20.4

3 PROCHAZKA, Ashley, Southeast – 20:33.2

4 SUTTON, Savannah, Southeast – 21:49.3

5 EHRLICH, Maddie, Sacred Heart – 21:57.8

6 PEARSON, Mallorie, Southeast – 22:20.4

7 ROBERTS, Emma, Sacred Heart – 22:26.4

8 SCHROEDER, Joni, Southeast – 22:31.8

9 BALUCH, Jena, Beloit – 22:42.8

10 ARMSTRONG, Ariana, Beloit – 23:05.4

11 MATTEUCCI, Eva, Sacred Heart – 23:11.1

12 FRANKLIN, Sadie, Southeast – 23:15.1

13 GRIFFIN, Maleah, Minneapolis – 23:28.8

14 MIKKELSON, Lauryn, Sacred Heart – 23:44.7

15 ADAMS, Brookelyn, Southeast – 23:45.8

16 YIANAKOPULOS, Alai, Southeast – 24:02.6

17 FELZIEN, Brenna, Southeast – 24:28.2

18 ROTHS, Makenna, Southeast – 24:44.7

19 BOWERS, Annie, Republic County – 25:01.9

20 COMMERFORD, Carly, Southeast – 25:19.3

21 MENDEZ, Evy, Sacred Heart – 25:27.6

22 GREENEMEYER, Isab, Sacred Heart – 25:31.4

23 MEIER, Kirsten, Ellsworth – 25:37.2

24 ZIMMERMAN, Samantha Beloit – 25:53.6

25 BRUNNER, Jayden, Republic County – 26:36.2

26 NOLLER, Amanda, Beloit – 26:45.2

27 WENDT, Kelsa, Republic County – 26:50.1

28 GRAUEROLZ, Ellie, Southeast – 27:51.0

29 TROCHECK, Morgan, Southeast – 28:34.0

30 MCKAIN, Clare, Minneapolis – 28:54.5

31 SKOCNY, Skyler, Republic County – 29:14.7

32 VANNORTWICK, Merc, Republic County – 29:32.6

33 STEPHENS, Brinna, Republic County – 30:09.6

34 MIKKELSON, Alyssa, Sacred Heart – 31:03.4

35 WAITE, Paige, Republic County – 31:50.9

36 DOYLE, Shanna, Republic County – 32:55.0

37 ZAHNTER, Hailey, Republic County – 38:21.8 NCAA Boys Meet at Minneapolis

Southeast of Saline 15, Republic County 61, Minneapolis 88, Ellsworth 112, Sacred Heart 114 1 GLEASON, Luke, Southeast – 16:36.7

2 SPRECKER, Dylan, Southeast – 17:05.7

3 JACKSON, Dominic, Southeast – 17:05.8

4 JACKSON, Damion, Southeast – 17:31.9

5 LUNDINE, Lance, Beloit – 17:41.6

6 HANSON, Drew, Southeast – 17:54.1

7 PORTER, Jacob, Beloit – 18:00.8

8 KEJR, Joel, Southeast – 18:16.1

9 SMITH, Spencer, Southeast – 18:29.3

10 MORRICAL, Nakari, Southeast – 18:38.0

11 REYNOLDS, Konner, Republic County – 18:43.9

12 RICHARDSON, Drew, Southeast – 18:45.6

13 ABELL, Joel, Minneapolis – 18:50.9

14 SCHULTE, Braden, Ellsworth – 18:59.4

15 REYNOLDS, Hunter, Republic County – 19:06.0

16 ROTH, Daniel, Minneapolis – 19:08.3

17 WALKER, Cayden, Southeast – 19:09.5

18 CALLAWAY, Hayden, Republic County – 19:39.1

19 DYKE, Marcel, Republic County – 19:44.3

20 NURNBERG, Hart, Southeast – 19:44.5

21 COUTURE, Gunnar, Republic County – 19:51.9

22 DOUGLAS, Jace, Sacred Heart – 19:53.1

23 MCCARTNEY, Dylan, Republic County – 19:57.3

24 JOHNSON, Byron, Ellsworth – 20:06.9

25 EHRLICH, Max, Sacred Heart – 20:23.1

26 BAXTER, Bryan, Republic County – 20:31.8

27 NELSON, Shafer, Minneapolis – 20:32.1

28 BOHL, Riley, Minneapolis – 20:42.1

29 JOHNSON, Mack, Southeast – 20:42.1

30 ALSTATT, Gage, Republic County – 20:42.1

31 PEMBLETON, Greyson, Southeast – 20:48.4

32 RIORDAN, Sean, Sacred Heart – 20:48.7

33 SHANKS, Brendan, Minneapolis – 20:59.4

34 WHITE, Isaac, Minneapolis – 21:10.8

35 SPACHEK, Jonathan, Ellsworth – 21:11.7

36 JOHNSTON, Josh, Sacred Heart – 21:30.2

37 MORRIS, Isaac, Republic County – 21:34.9

38 KEMPKE, Jackson, Southeast – 21:34.9

39 BETTENBROCK, Colton, Ellsworth – 21:44.3

40 ALLEN, Tristan, Republic County – 21:46.5

41 LEWELLYN, Trevor, Republic County – 22:05.6

42 WILLIAMS, Jordan, Republic County – 22:32.0

43 SPRINGER, Jacob, Republic County – 22:45.6

44 JUNK, Eli, Sacred Heart – 22:58.9

45 SLY, Samual, Republic County – 23:05.2

46 THOMPSON, Mason, Beloit – 23:17.1

47 WEISS, Charlie, Southeast – 23:37.5

48 MUELLER, Grady, Ellsworth – 23:56.6

49 EVERT, Isaiah, Republic County – 24:36.0

50 BARTON, Austin, Republic County – 25:07.5

51 MCKAIN, Robert, Minneapolis – 25:38.8

52 HOGE, Chase, Republic County – 25:58.7

53 CHENEY, Ben, Sacred Heart – 26:06.3

54 WHITE, Markus, Sacred Heart – 27:54.5

55 CHENEY, Thomas, Sacred Heart – 28:53.2

56 SADLER, Cameron, Beloit – 29:29.5

57 PERRIN, Casey, Sacred Heart – 37:18.3 Boys Soccer Derby defeated Salina South, 3-1. McPherson defeated Buhler, 3-1. Volleyball Salina Central defeated Junction City 25-10, 25-15

Salina South defeated Junction City 25-19, 25-19

Salina South defeated Salina Central 25-21, 25-23 Southeast of Saline defeated Ellsworth 22-25, 25-15, 25-20

Southeast of Saline defeated Ellsworth 25-22, 25-19 Beloit defeated Sacred Heart 19-25, 25-16, 25-5

Ell-Saline defeated Sacred Heart 22-25, 25-23, 25-23 McPherson defeated El Dorado 25-6, 25-14

McPherson defeated Buhler 23-25, 25-22, 25-23

