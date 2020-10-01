High School Sports Digest – 10/1

Pat Strathman October 1, 2020

Girls Golf Hutchinson Invitational

Buhler 355, Winfield 361, Maize 363, Maize South 368, Hays 369, Derby 381, Newton 383, Salina South 383, Dodge City 386, Eisenhower 393, Campus 406, Hutchinson 446 Salina South results

Zoe Norton, T9th, 88

Nina Free, T9th, 88

Karlee Roudybush, T23rd, 95

Payton Phillips, 56th, 112

Emily Anderson, T59th, 121

Zoe Moreland, T61st, 124 Cross Country Halstead Invitational – Girls Results

Southeast of Saline 43, Circle 97, Smoky Valley 100, Cheney 107, Clearwater 133, Halstead 134, Ellinwood 144, Douglass 159, Pretty Prairie 176 Southeast of Saline results

Jentri Alderson, 2nd, 19:59.38

Ashley Prochazka, 4th, 20:31.42

Savannah Sutton, 7th, 21:06.13

Joni Schroeder, 14th, 22:02.31

Sadie Franklin, 21st, 22:30.80

Alaina Yianakopulos, 38th, 23:54.32

Makenna Roths, 39th, 23:56.42 Smoky Valley results

Gracie Lambert, 3rd, 20:24.29

Kenzie Heline, 23rd, 22:34.26

Kajsa Peterson, 26th, 23:05.18

Olivia Bengtson, 29th, 23:19.26

Adrien Lochard, 40th, 23:57.64

Lydia Peterson, 51st, 25:18.18 Halstead Invitational – Boys Results

Southeast of Saline 43, Smoky Valley 59, Cheney 121, Collegiate 145, Halstead 151, Clearwater 161, Hutchinson Trinity 179, Circle 195, Wellington 257, Ellinwood 265, Goddard 277, Marion 277, Pretty Prairie 307 Southeast of Saline results

Luke Gleason, 2nd, 16:44.99

Dominic Jackson, 3rd, 16:45.40

Damion Jackson, 6th, 17:24.47

Joel Kejr, 15th, 17:44.71

Andrew Hanson, 17th, 17:50.41

Spencer Smith, 24th, 18:08.03

Nakari Morrical-Palmer, 26th, 18:26.83 Smoky Valley results

Ryan Heline, 1st, 16:21.34

Justice Gardner, 8th, 17:34.65

Lukas Apel, 13th, 17:39.35

Garret Huffman, 16th, 17:46.59

Tytus Reed, 21st, 17:56.19

Stephen Peterson, 23rd, 18:05.90

Samuel Peterson, 33rd, 18:53.96 Boys Soccer Maize defeated Salina South, 4-2. Salina Central defeated Valley Center, 1-0. Nolan Foley’s goal was the difference maker in the 24th minute. Volleyball Salina South defeated Hays 14-25, 25-15, 25-23

Salina South defeated Dodge City 25-20, 21-25, 25-13

Norton defeated Salina South 20-25, 25-23, 25-16

