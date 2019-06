A Salina man is out some heavy-duty farming equipment after his unsecured barn is burglarized.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that the theft occurred between November 15, 2018 and June 25 from an unsecured barn in the 1300 block of N. Donmyer Rd.

The 48-year-old victim from Salina claims that cylinders, pins and the header from a John Deere combine had been taken.

Total loss is estimated at $2,284. There were no signs of tracks on the property.