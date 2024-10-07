High-End Bike Stolen

An electrical bicycle valued at over $2,500 was stolen from a homeowner’s garage

Salina Police Captain James Feldman tells KSAL News on Friday at 5:40 pm, a 45-year male reported a residential burglary in the 500 block of Maple. The man left his home at 2:30 pm and returned noticing a forced entry through the side door of his detached garage.

A blue X1500 electrical bicycle valued at $3,000 was stolen. The damage to the door of the garage was valued at $220.

A suspect is known both to police and the victim. The investigation is ongoing.