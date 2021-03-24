Salina, KS

Hi-Tech Farm Ideas

March 24, 2021

Kansas producers are in Salina this week for the 56th Annual Mid America Farm Expo – to learn, shop and share ideas on how to make their operations more profitable.

Jeff Allison with PrairieLand Partners will present “Precision Ag and Ag Data” on Thursday afternoon inside the 4H Building at 1:30pm.

Allison tells KSAL News that cutting edge technology continues to help farmers plant and harvest with amazing precision.

 

The Mid America Farm Expo, features hundreds of exhibits showing the latest in farm technology, machinery, equipment and supplies, has grown to be one of the largest Spring farm shows in the Midwest. It annually attracts over 8,000 people and supplies an economic boost to the area.

The Mid America Farm Expo is open today through Thursday, March 25 in Salina. There’s no charge for admission or parking.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

March 24, 2021


