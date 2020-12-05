Hesston Shuts Down Southeast of Saline in Season Opener

The Southeast of Saline boys basketball team knew it had a tough challenge to open a new season. Hesston checked in at No. 1 in Class 3A according to the KBCA preseason poll.

The Swathers showed why.

Hesston dominated the third quarter en route to a 71-34 victory over Southeast of Saline Friday night in Gypsum.

Despite the indication from the final score, Southeast of Saline hung tough with Hesston in the first eight minutes. The Trojans were behind by just two, 14-12, at the end of the first.

Hesston ballooned the margin out to 11 by intermission, 33-22. Hesston took control of the game with a dominating 25-5 third period to secure the victory.

Southeast of Saline shot just 35 percent for the game, led by sophomore Eli Sawyers who scored nine points. Senior Jaxson Gebhardt added seven for the Trojans.

Southeast of Saline girls basketball coach Shauna Smith felt her team just needed that one stop or bucket to jump-start a run.

Instead, Hesston ended up being too much to handle.

Southeast of Saline trailed by just seven after the first quarter, 19-12. The Swathers slowly added to the cushion, on top 34-23 at the break. Even going into the fourth quarter, it was just a 13-point game.

However, Hesston made shots difficult for the Lady Trojans. Sensational player Karsyn Schlesener was limited to seven points. Maddie Harris paced Southeast with 12 points on the night.

Southeast of Saline gears up for a home doubleheader against Smoky Valley. Coverage of the game can be hear on 95.5 The Rock and KSAL.com.