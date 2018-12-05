Salina, KS

“Heroes & Helpers” Event Provides Gifts For Kids

KSAL StaffDecember 5, 2018

A group of area children received an early Christmas gift Wednesday afternoon compliments of the Salina Target Store and the Salina Police Department.

According to the police department, officers just spent the latter part of their afternoon shopping with 21 wonderful “littles” who participate in the Big Brothers Big Sisters Program. The officers were able to take a “little” with them to shop, and pick out a toy.

Target hosts “Heroes & Helpers” events like this at stores across the country. These events promote positive interaction between youth and the public safety officials by pairing them together for holiday shopping sprees.

As part of the program the kids are provided with donated funds to help them get gifts and other items they may need. Annually, Target donates more than $200,000 worth of Gift Cards to public safety organizations especially for the events.

