HernÃ¡ndez effective as KC’s W streak hits 5

Royals.comSeptember 12, 2020

KANSAS CITY — The one thing you can say about Royals rookie right-handerÂ Carlos Hernandez, who made his first Major League start Saturday night, is that he didnâ€™t back down to anyone.

HernÃ¡ndez pitched three innings and gave up three hits — all solo home runs — in the Royalsâ€™ 7-4 victory over the Pirates. Kansas City has won five straight games.

Two of the home runs off HernÃ¡ndez, the Royalsâ€™Â No. 12 prospectÂ per MLB Pipeline, came when he was behind in the count, the other with the count full.

HernÃ¡ndez challenged Josh Bell with a 2-0 sinker in the second. Bell belted an opposite-field homer.

Two batters later, HernÃ¡ndez ran the count full to Bryan Reynolds and tried to slip a curveball by him. The pitch hung middle-middle and Reynolds drilled it for a homer.

With two outs in the third, HernÃ¡ndez fell behind Adam Frazier 3-1. Frazier turned on a sinker up and in and hit it out.

But those were the only hits of the night off HernÃ¡ndez, who also didnâ€™t walk anyone and struck out two.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Mediaâ€™s express consent.

