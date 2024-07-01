Herington Clinic Accepting Patients

A small community on the Dickinson / Morris County line that lost its hospital in October last year again has a place to go again for healthcare.

Abilene-based Memorial Health System has built a clinic in Herington. Heartland Health Care Clinic – Herington celebrated a grand opening late last week.

Among other things, the clinic has four exam rooms, a small lab area, a nurse station, an office, and a registration desk.

Officials say the grand opening was a success,

The evening was a success, with over 70 people including many who picked up a patient packet on their way out after their tour.

_ _ _

Photo via Memorial Health System