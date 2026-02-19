Helping Ranchers Impacted By Wildfires

Extremely high wind and dry ground and air produced conditions ideal for multiple fires to build and spread in several counties in southwest Kansas this week.

The Kansas Livestock Association continues to assess the needs of those in the hardest-hit areas, donations of hay and fencing supplies are being accepted at various collection sites. KLA is helping with these efforts.

To donate, please call the office at (785) 273-5115 and KLA will help coordinate a drop-off. Also, if you are in need of supplies, please call KLA.