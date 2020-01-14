Salina, KS

Heinen named KCAC Women’s Basketball Player of the Week

KWU Athletics ReleaseJanuary 14, 2020

Kansas Wesleyan’s Courtney Heinen (SR/Axtell, Kan.) has been named as the KCAC Women’s Basketball Player of the Week for her efforts in a pair of wins for the Coyotes last week.

KWU picked up two wins last week to finish the first half of KCAC play on a 10-game winning streak and are 14-4 overall and 10-2 in the KCAC. KWU has won three straight games overall to open 2020.

Heinen was great for the Coyotes in a pair of games, including a road trip to Oklahoma Wesleyan on Saturday. She averaged 19.5 points and six rebounds per game for the Coyotes.

She had 19 points and 10 rebounds against Ottawa to go along with four assists and three steals. She shot 48 percent from the field and was 13-of-14 at the line.

Against OKWU she scored 20 with two rebounds and two steals.

KWU went 30-for-30 at the free throw line in Saturday’s game against OKWU, and were 36-of-37 at the line as a team for the week. That’s a school record for consecutive free throws in a game, most without a miss in a game, and ties the percentage record.

The two wins helped KWU Coach Ryan Showman became KWU’s all-time women’s basketball wins leader with 141 wins.

KWU starts the second half of KCAC play on Saturday, heading to No. 16 ranked Sterling. Tip-off at the Gleason Center is scheduled for 5 p.m.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

