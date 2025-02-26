Heifer Sale to Help Children Who Lost Father

A brother and sister who’s father died in a tragic truck crash will be the focus this Thursday at Farmers & Ranchers Livestock Commission Company in Salina.

According to Kyle Elwood, regular sales will pause at noon – so two, 600-pound heifers can be auctioned off to build Carter and Kinley’s education fund.

Elwood says a neighbor in the Tampa, Lost Springs area, who wants to remain anonymous reached out to the Sale Barn with the idea to donate the heifers to benefit the 6 and 3-year-old siblings.

Their father died in a head-on crash in late January on U.S. 56 Highway. Those wanting to contribute can call Farmers & Ranchers at 785-825-0211 or visit the business at 1500 Old U.S. 40 Highway.