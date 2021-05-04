Heed Hail and Wind Warnings

The month of April was dryer and a bit cooler across Kansas, perhaps setting the stage for a calmer springtime weather pattern.

Chance Hayes, Warning Coordination Meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Wichita says he hopes the lull without dangerous weather won’t lull people to sleep.

“These powerful straight line winds or non-thunderstorm winds should not be ignored,” he said.

Hayes told the audience on KSAL’s Morning News Extra that he was amazed by the cavalier attitude of citizens in Oklahoma who risked injury to shoot video during a recent hail storm.

A rewind of April shows temperatures were generally cooler, and drier for most of Kansas.

The National Weather Service in Wichita has compiled some highlights from its three primary climate sites: Wichita, Salina, and Chanute.

Salina Municipal Airport

* The monthly average temperature of 54.0 degrees was 1.2 degrees cooler than normal.

* Warmest temperature was 87 degrees on the 26th, coldest was 24 on the 1st.

* Monthly precipitation was 2.61 inches, 0.44 inches drier than normal.

* The greatest 24-hour precipitation total was 1.95 inches spanning the 6th and 7th.